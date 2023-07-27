This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops to two-week low near 0.6700 ahead of Australia PPI, Retail Sales and Fed’s favorite inflation
AUD/USD bears attack two-month-old support amid early hours of Friday’s Asian session after a volatile day for the pair that initially refreshed the weekly high before closing with the biggest daily loss in a week to around 0.6700.
EUR/USD suffers worst decline in months, consolidates below 1.1000
EUR/USD dropped more than a hundred pips on Thursday after the ECB raised interest rates but opened the doors to a pause in September. However, the key driver of the decline was the rally of the US Dollar, boosted by upbeat US economic data. Key inflation data from the Eurozone and the US is due on Friday.
Gold eyes first weekly loss in four near $1,950 as Fed inflation looms
Gold price steadies around the mid-$1,900s amid the early hours of Friday’s Asian session, after posting the biggest daily slump in two months the previous day. The XAU/USD portrays the market’s consolidation ahead of the top-tier US data.
XRP retail holders made biggest winners from Torres' decision, technology policy expert says
Ripple (XRP) lawyer John E. Deaton has remarked on the opinion of a technology policy expert, Rosalyn Clayton, who pioneered the report on the US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) unconstitutional augmentation of the Howey Test.
BoJ Preview – Will new inflation data finally force a policy change?
The Bank of Japan meets again on Thursday/Friday this week to set the direction of monetary policy and provide its outlook for inflation. In June, as with many months before it, the BoJ maintained its short-term interest rate target at -0.1%.