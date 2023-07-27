Share:

We come into the end of the week with a bang, following some wild price action in Thursday trade. Thursday was all about risk off flow on a repricing of Fed expectations. The focus shifts to the BOJ decision and another batch of first tier economic data.

 

AUD/USD drops to two-week low near 0.6700 ahead of Australia PPI, Retail Sales and Fed’s favorite inflation

AUD/USD bears attack two-month-old support amid early hours of Friday’s Asian session after a volatile day for the pair that initially refreshed the weekly high before closing with the biggest daily loss in a week to around 0.6700. 

EUR/USD suffers worst decline in months, consolidates below 1.1000

EUR/USD dropped more than a hundred pips on Thursday after the ECB raised interest rates but opened the doors to a pause in September. However, the key driver of the decline was the rally of the US Dollar, boosted by upbeat US economic data. Key inflation data from the Eurozone and the US is due on Friday.

Gold eyes first weekly loss in four near $1,950 as Fed inflation looms

Gold price steadies around the mid-$1,900s amid the early hours of Friday’s Asian session, after posting the biggest daily slump in two months the previous day. The XAU/USD portrays the market’s consolidation ahead of the top-tier US data.

XRP retail holders made biggest winners from Torres' decision, technology policy expert says

Ripple (XRP) lawyer John E. Deaton has remarked on the opinion of a technology policy expert, Rosalyn Clayton, who pioneered the report on the US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) unconstitutional augmentation of the Howey Test.

BoJ Preview – Will new inflation data finally force a policy change?

The Bank of Japan meets again on Thursday/Friday this week to set the direction of monetary policy and provide its outlook for inflation.  In June, as with many months before it, the BoJ maintained its short-term interest rate target at -0.1%. 

