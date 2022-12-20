Notes/Observations

- Central Banks continue to be in focus on normalization process.

- Japan’s BoJ tweaked the tolerance range for Yield control (unexpected hawkish shift and viewed as a prelude to more) but stressed it would take extra easing measures if needed (**Note: Most BOJ watchers had expected no changes in policy until Kuroda's 10-year term finished at the end of March). Major moves seen in Japan related assets as low liquidity engulfs year-end. Japan 10Y pushed to 7-year high. JPY strength weighed on USD/JPY.

- Taiwan Dec Export Orders registered its biggest decline since 2009.

- European Nov PPI cooler than expected for Germany and Poland as ECB’s Villeroy calmed fears of a hard landing in the EU; Current accounts improve for Euro Zone, Italy and Portugal. Greece C/A deficit widens.

- US Congress introduced $1.7T Govt funding bill; Including >$850B for defense spending and $2B for Taiwan weapons.

- Asia closed lower with Nikkei 225 underperforming -2.5%. EU indices are broadly lower by -0.1% to -0.6%. US futures are 0.0% to -0.3%. Gold +1.0%, DXY -0.7%; Commodity: Brent +1.0%, WTI +1.2%, UK Nat Gas -3.4%; Crypto: BTC +0.2%, ETH +2.2%.

Asia

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) left Interest Rates unchanged (as expected) while widening the band on Yield Control (YCC).

- Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Dec Minutes noted that it saw no clear impetus from data to change from 25bps hikes. Did considered various options (hiking by 50bps, 25bps, and pausing).

- China PBOC Monthly Loan Prime Rate (LPR) Setting left both 1-year and 5-year rates unchanged (as expected) at 3.65% and 4.30% respectively.

- Japan FY23/24 new JGB issuance seen >¥35.0T, considering issuance of ¥500B of GX bonds in fiscal 2023.

- BoJ said to hold over 50% of the outstanding JGB balance for the first time at the end of September.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki: No decision has been made on revision joint statement with BOJ; not appropriate to comment on the next BoJ gov.

Europe

- ECB Nagel (Germany reiterated Council view that additional robust steps on rates to continue.

Speakers/fixed income/fx/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.45% at 423.96, FTSE -0.10% at 7,354.14, DAX -0.29% at 13,902.35, CAC-40 -0.63% at 6,432.73, IBEX-35 -0.04% at 8,133.28, FTSE MIB -0.55% at 23,554.00, SMI -0.65% at 10,702.70, S&P 500 Futures -0.10%].

Market focal points/key themes

European indices opened broadly lower across the board following hawkish BoJ surprise, but keep cutting losses as BoJ and Japan govt officials speaking throughout the session. Financial stocks are leading the advance during the bounce of last hours while industrial sector stocks are still lagging.

Major Swedish H&M retailer shares trade down 1.5% following pop singer Justin Bieber claims that H&M did not follow proper approval procedures of merchandise featuring his image. On M&A front, Elior is acquiring Derichebourg’s unit and trades sharply higher.

Following EU clinched gas price cap deal yesterday, French energy giant Engie updated expected impact of these measures on its business and trades lower over 4%..

Earnings expected in the upcoming US session include General Mills, FuelCell Energy, FactSet Research and Cognyte.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Elior [ALIOR.FR] +8% (acquisition), H&M [HMB.SE] -1.5% (Justin Bieber says H&M is selling merchandise without his consent).

- Energy: Engie [ENGI.FR] -4.5% (EU gas measures impact), Petrofac [PFC.UK] -9% (trading update).

- Industrials: Derichebourg [DBG.FR] -3% (divestment), Electrolux [ELUXB.SE] -2.5% (delays divestment).

- Technology: WANdisco [WAND.UK] +6% (awarded its largest order).

- Materials: Wienerberger [WIE.AT] -1.5% (acquisition).

Speakers

- ECB's Villeroy (France) stated that the European economy likely to avoid a hard landing.

- ECB’s Kazimir (Slovakia) stated that monetary policy should tighten at a stable pace.

- ECB's Muller (Estonia) stated that rate hikes to date have not been enough. Hard to say what the terminal rate would be.

- Poland Central Bank (NBP) Maslowska stated that the base case was for stable rates for longer.

- Hungary Fin Min Varga trimmed its 2022 GDP growth to between 4.5-5.0% range from prior 5.0% view while maintaining 2023 GDP growth forecast at 1.5%.

- BOJ Gov Kuroda post rate decision press conference reiterated stance that it was too early to debate exit of current monetary policy. The widening of target range for 10-Year JGB yield was not a rate hike nor suggested any exit from easing. Reiterated stance that would not hesitate to ease monetary policy further if required. No adjustment of easing until CPI target was in sight. Unlikely that inflation rose above 2% in FY23 as import prices declined.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki reiterated stance that would to leave monetary policy to BOJ. Today's move by BOJ to make easing sustainable. Had no comment on FX or bond markets.

- Japan Top FX Diplomat Kanda reiterated govt stance that FX should reflect fundamentals.

- Philippines Central Bank (BSP) Gov Medalla stated that was safe to say terminal policy rate was higher than present. Larger rate hikes was no longer that necessary and almost sure of CPI would peak in Dec. Inflation could fall to below 2% in late 2023 and early 2024. Possible could cut RRR in H1 of 2023.

Currencies/fixed income

- The JPY currency (Yen) was in focus as BOJ rate decision delivered a tweak in its Yield Control policy. Long term rates were allowed to go higher as BOJ expanded the tolerance range for Yield by another +/-25bp (yields to move 50 basis points either side of its 0% target). Most BOJ watchers had expected no changes in policy until Kuroda's 10-year term finished at the end of March. However, BOJ sent mixed signals on its policy as it stressed it would take extra easing measures if needed and added that today’s announcement was not a rate hike and did not constitute as monetary tightening. USD/JPY tested 132.10 for 4-month lows.

- EUR/USD at 1.0630 while GBP/USD traded at 1.2145 by mid-session.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands Dec Consumer Confidence: -52 v -57 prior.

- (NL) Netherlands Oct Consumer Spending Y/Y: 0.6 v 2.2% prior.

- (FI) Finland Nov Unemployment Rate: 5.9% v 5.8% prior.

- (DE) Germany Nov PPI M/M: -3.9% v -1.7%e; Y/Y: 28.2% v 30.6%e.

- (CH) Swiss Nov Trade Balance (CHF): 2.3B v 4.3B prior; Real Exports M/M: -2.8% v -2.2% prior; Imports M/M: -0.6% v -0.3% prior; Watch Exports Y/Y: 10.9% v 6.8% prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Oct Leading Indicator: 123.0 v 124.1 prior.

- (DK) Denmark Dec Consumer Confidence: -28.9 v -30.4 prior.

- (TR) Turkey Dec Consumer Confidence: 75.6 v 76.6 prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Nov Export Orders Y/Y:-23.4% v -12.8%e.

- (HK) Hong Kong Nov CPI Composite Y/Y: 1.8% v 1.9%e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Oct Current Account: -€0.4B v -€8.1B prior.

- (PL) Poland Nov Sold Industrial Output M/M: 2.9% v 1.0%e; Y/Y: 4.6% v 2.8%e.

- (PL) Poland Nov Employment M/M: 0.1% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: 2.3% v 2.3%e.

- (PL) Poland Nov Average Gross Wages M/M: 2.5% v 1.9%e; Y/Y: 13.9% v 13.1%e.

- (PL) Poland Nov PPI M/M: -0.5% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: 20.8% v 21.2%e.

- (IT) Italy Oct Current Account: +€0.7B v -€2.0B prior.

- (GR) Greece Oct Current Account: -€2.7B v -€0.8B prior.

- (PT) Portugal Oct Current Account: €0.7B v €0.1B prior.

- (BE) Belgium Dec Consumer Confidence: -15 v -22 prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (UK) DMO sold £3.25B in 0.25% Jan 2025 Gilts; Avg Yield: 3.813% v 3.347% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.11x v 1.89x prior; Tail: 1.5bps v 1.8bps prior.

Looking ahead

- (IL) Israel Nov Leading “S” Indicator M/M: No est v 0.2% prior.

- (MX) Mexico Banamex Survey of Economists.

- (AR) Argentina Nov Budget Balance (ARS): No est v 27.5B prior.

- 05:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell 3-month Bills; Avg Yield: % v 0.840% prior; bid-to-cover: x v 1.89x prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO).

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Nov PPI M/M: No est v -0.4% prior; Y/Y: No est v 16.2% prior.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (RU) Russia announcement on upcoming OFZ bond issuance (held on Wed).

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Oct Retail Sales M/M: +0.3%e v -0.2% prior; Y/Y: 3.6%e v 3.3% prior.

- 08:00 (HU) Hungary Central Bank (MNB) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Base Rate unchanged at 13.00%.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Nov Housing Starts: 1.400Me v 1.425M prior; Building Permits: 1.480Me v 1.512M prior (revised from 1.526M).

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Oct Retail Sales M/M: +1.5%e v -0.5% prior; Retail Sales (Ex-Auto) M/M: +1.3%e v -0.7% prior.

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 09:00 (EU) Weekly ECB Forex Reserves.

- 10:00 (EU) Euro Zone Dec Advance Consumer Confidence: -22.0e v -23.9 prior.

- 10:00 (CO) Colombia Oct Trade Balance: -$1.3Be v -$2.2B prior; Total Imports: No est v $7.3B prior.

- 14:00 (AR) Argentina Q3 Current Account: No est v -$0.9B prior.

- 16:00 (NZ) New Zealand Dec Consumer Confidence Index: No est v 80.7 prior; M/M: No est v -5.5% prior.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 17:00 (CO) Colombia Central Bank Dec Minutes.

- 18:30 (AU) Australia Nov Westpac Leading Index M/M: No est v -0.1% prior.

- 19:00 (KR) South Korea Dec 1-20 Exports Y/Y: No est v -16.7% prior; Imports Y/Y: No est v -5.5% prior; Trade Balance: No est v $4.42B prior.

- 19:01 (UK) Dec Lloyds Business Barometer: No est v 10 prior.

- 20:30 (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) to sell KRW1.0T in 3-year Bonds.

- 21:00 (NZ) New Zealand Oct Credit Card Spending M/M: No est v 1.0% prior; Y/Y: No est v 24.8% prior.

- 21:35 (CN) China to sell 10-year Upsized Bond.

- 22:00 (TH) Thailand to sell combined THB40B in 2028 and 2072 bonds.