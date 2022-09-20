Markets prepare for the risks ahead, with tighter monetary policy and Biden promising to take on China over Taiwan sparking another bout of risk-off sentiment.

Risk-off sentiment takes hold as central banks gear up for another bout of rate hikes

“US markets have joined their European counterparts in the red today, with a belated start to the week in the UK bringing a fresh two-week low for the FTSE 100. While futures markets had originally signalled a relatively upbeat start to the day, that never really got started, with selling pressure taking hold in anticipation of a week full of monetary tightening and warnings of stubbornly high inflation. The prospect of hefty rate hikes and hawkish rhetoric from the FOMC (Wednesday) and Bank of England (Thursday) gives little room for optimism, with the Swedish central bank leading the way after raising rates by a full percentage point today. Instead, traders have reverted to type, with stocks heading lower as the dollar comes into prominence once again. ”

Little room for optimism as stakes are upped in Taiwan and Ukraine

“Russia has laid out plans to swiftly annex four Russian-backed regions of Ukraine today, with referendums set to take place over the course of the coming week. While optimists may highlight the potential for a massive market rebound in the event that Russia is driven back and a peace deal is reached, this decision to formalise their military gains will make the task of resolving this conflict even more difficult. Meanwhile, Joe Biden has made a bold statement in vowing that American forces would defend Taiwan against any Chinese attack, with traders fearing that any US-China conflict could provide have economic consequences well beyond those seen over the past year.”