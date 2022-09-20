Markets prepare for the risks ahead, with tighter monetary policy and Biden promising to take on China over Taiwan sparking another bout of risk-off sentiment.
Risk-off sentiment takes hold as central banks gear up for another bout of rate hikes
“US markets have joined their European counterparts in the red today, with a belated start to the week in the UK bringing a fresh two-week low for the FTSE 100. While futures markets had originally signalled a relatively upbeat start to the day, that never really got started, with selling pressure taking hold in anticipation of a week full of monetary tightening and warnings of stubbornly high inflation. The prospect of hefty rate hikes and hawkish rhetoric from the FOMC (Wednesday) and Bank of England (Thursday) gives little room for optimism, with the Swedish central bank leading the way after raising rates by a full percentage point today. Instead, traders have reverted to type, with stocks heading lower as the dollar comes into prominence once again. ”
Little room for optimism as stakes are upped in Taiwan and Ukraine
“Russia has laid out plans to swiftly annex four Russian-backed regions of Ukraine today, with referendums set to take place over the course of the coming week. While optimists may highlight the potential for a massive market rebound in the event that Russia is driven back and a peace deal is reached, this decision to formalise their military gains will make the task of resolving this conflict even more difficult. Meanwhile, Joe Biden has made a bold statement in vowing that American forces would defend Taiwan against any Chinese attack, with traders fearing that any US-China conflict could provide have economic consequences well beyond those seen over the past year.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on multi-decade lows below 0.9900
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 0.9900 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Reflecting the broad-based dollar strength ahead of the Fed's policy announcements, DXY trades at its highest level in two decades above 111.00.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.1300 as dollar gathers strength
After having spent the European session in a consolidation phase near 1.1350, GBP/USD turned south in the second half of the day and started to stretch lower toward 1.1300. The unabated dollar strength ahead of the FOMC's rate decision continues to weigh on the pair.
Gold loses bullish momentum, declines below $1,670
Gold has lost its bullish momentum in the American trading hours and retreated below $1,670. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased a large portion of its daily losses ahead of the Fed event, forcing XAU/USD to reverse its direction.
Crypto bears might take another stab due to FOMC
Bitcoin price is in a consolidative phase with no directional bias in sight. This lackluster performance has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other alts to lose their volatility.
Berkshire Hathaway Deep Dive: Sell BRK.B – price target at $200 on stock market weakness, exposure to Apple
Welcome back to our deep dive series where this time we focus on placing a value on Warren Buffet. Well, not so much the man himself, but his mind and his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).