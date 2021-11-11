Market digests hot inflation while Elon Musk disposes of $5bln of shares [Video]

- A look at the reaction to yesterday's US CPI data (00:00).
- Disney shares fall over 4% following earnings last night (3:12).
- EV maker Rivian soars on stock market debut (4:43).
- Elon Musk sells $5bln of Tesla stock this week (5:46).
- AmplifyME Market Maker podcast (6:48).
- Evergrande set to avoid default once again (8:00).
- Australian unemployment rate comes in higher than expected (9:30).
- Daily falls in England COVID cases on longest run since Feb (10:03).
- Senator Manchin could delay Biden's Build Back Better agenda (13:16).
- Main calendar events today (15:09).
