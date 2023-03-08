Share:

Notes/Observations

- European bourses move lower as market digests hawkish comments from Fed Chair Powell at his Semi-Annual Senate Testimony yesterday. German DAX the exception as it holds onto marginal gains following earnings from Continental which pushed up several automotive stocks.

- On economic data front, Germany Jan Industrial Production better than expected while Retail Sales was mixed.

- Bank of Canada (BoC) expected to pause for the first time in current tightening cycle. Decision due 10:00 ET (15:00 GMT).

- Focus turns to US jobs gauntlet with ADP Employment Change later today, jobless claims on Thurs, and Non-Farm Payrolls on Fri.

- Asia closed mostly lower with Hang Seng underperforming at -2.4%. EU indices are mixed between -0.5% and +0.2%. US futures are +0.1%. Gold -0.1%, DXY +0.1%; Commodity: Brent +0.1%, WTI -0.1%, TTF +1.8%; Crypto: BTC -1.7%, ETH -0.7%.

Asia

- RBA Gov Lowe stated that it was getting closer to point where pause would be appropriate. Timing of a pause to be data-dependent.

- Japan Jan Current Account: -¥1.98T v -¥785Be [record current account deficit].

Europe

- ECB's Knot (Netherlands): ECB expected to keep raising rates for quite some time after March.

- SNB President Jordan stated that it must act to reach price stability in the medium term. Monetary policy is still too lose.

Americas

- Fed Chair Congressional testimony on Tuesday noted that the ultimate rate peak likely to be higher than expected. History cautioned against loosening policy prematurely. Prepared to increase the pace of tightening if needed. Latest economic data has been stronger-than-expected.

- House Republicans said to be taking legislative steps to prepare for possible debt ceiling default. Considering a bill that would require the government to keep making certain payments, such as interest on Treasury bonds, should it breach the debt ceiling.

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -3.8M v +6.2M prior.

- OPEC Sec Gen Al Ghais: China will account for 500-600K bpd of oil demand this year. Not concerned about redirection of oil flows.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.22% at 459.58, FTSE -0.27% at 7,898.47, DAX +0.06% 15,569.35, CAC-40 -0.20% at 7,324.24, IBEX-35 +0.15% at 9,425.30, FTSE MIB +0.20% at 27,816.00, SMI -0.47% at 11,012.00, S&P 500 Futures +0.10%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices opened down across the board, but paired some of the losses during the early hours of trading; better performing sectors include materials and industrials; sectors trending lower include real estate and fiancials; focus on second day of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony before Congress later in the day; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include Brown-Forman, Vivendi and Campbell Soup.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Adidas [ADS.DE] -2.0% (reports final Q4; cuts dividend - negative impact of €500M from potential Yeezy inventory write-off), Restaurant Group [RTN.UK] -2.0% (reports FY22).

- Energy: Fuchs Petrolub [FPE.DE] -4.5% (reports FY22).

- Financials: London Stock Exchange [LSEG.UK] -1.0% (York Holdings II Limited to sell 23M shares valued at £1.7B - post close), Legal & General [LGEN.UK] -2.0% (reports FY22).

- Industrials: Continental [CON.DE] +4.0% (reports FY22; initial guidance), Thales [HO.FR] -3.0% (reports Q4 - raises div, plans to hire >12K employees), Symrise [SY1.DE] -4.0% (reports FY22), Saab [SAABB.SE] +1.5% (analyst action - initiated with hold at Kepler), Airbus [AIR.FR] +1.0% (Boeing nears reaching 737 Max deal with JAL for at least 20 aircraft instead of Airbus), Kion [KGX.DE] -0.5% (analyst action - raised to buy at Metzler), Brenntag [BNR.DE] +1.0% (earnings).

- Technology: Darktrace [DARK.UK] +3.0% (earnings), Adyen [ADYEN.NL] -1.5% (analyst action - cut to neutral at Exane BNP).

Speakers

- ECB's Visco (Italy): Monetary policy would have to remain prudent and guided by data. March meeting's rate hike will likely be 50bps. Did not appreciate other ECB members comments on future and prolonged increases in rates.

- Council had agreed to decide on rates at each meeting without forward guidance.

- BOE’s Dhingra (dove; dissenter) stated that further policy tightening was a bigger risk to output; Prudent strategy would be to hold policy steady.

- Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) 1st Dep Gov Breman reiterated view that inflation remained too high; monetary policy needed to be substantially tightened for a significant period for inflation to come down and stay at a stable level.

- Hungary Central Bank Gov Matolcsy stated that the 2023 budget is inflationary; facing serious challenges in convergence and inflation.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD holding on to gains after Fed Chair Congressional testimony which made it risky to bet the greenback had peaked in strength. Powell noted that the ultimate rate peak likely to be higher than expected. Prepared to increase the pace of tightening if needed. Latest economic data has been stronger-than-expected. Market now pricing in a 50bps rate hike in March and raising up the peak rates forecasts.

- EUR/USD at 1.0545.

- GBP/USD at 1.1840.

- USD/JPY 137.55.

Economic data

- (SE) Sweden Feb Maklarstatistik Housing Prices Y/Y: -13.0% v -12.0% prior; Apartment Prices Y/Y: -11.0% v -10.0.

- (NL) Netherlands Jan Consumer Spending Y/Y: 6.2% v 9.9% prior.

- (DE) Germany Jan Industrial Production M/M: 3.5% v 1.4%e; Y/Y: -1.6% v -3.7%e.

- (DE) Germany Jan Retail Sales M/M: -0.3% v +2.3%e; Y/Y: -4.6% v -5.0%e.

- (RO) Romania Q4 Preliminary GDP (2nd of 3 readings) Q/Q: 1.0%ev 1.1% advance; Y/Y: 4.6% v 4.6% advance.

- (FI) Finland Jan Preliminary Trade Balance: -€0.4B v -€0.4B prior.

- (HU) Hungary Feb CPI M/M: 0.8% v 0.9%e; Y/Y: 25.4% v 25.4%e; Core CPI Y/Y: No est v 25.4% prior.

- (ES) Spain Q4 INE House Price Index Q/Q: -0.8% v +1.7% prior; Y/Y: 5.5% v 7.6% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Feb Unemployment Rate: 3.9% v 3.9%e.

- (IT) Italy Jan Retail Sales M/M: 1.7% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 6.2% v 3.6% prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Q4 Final GDP Q/Q: 0.0% v 0.1% prelim; Y/Y: 1.8% v 1.9% prelim.

- (EU) Euro Zone Q4 Household Consumption Q/Q: -0.9% v +0.9% prior; Govt Expenditures Q/Q: +0.7% v -0.2% prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Q4 Final Employment Q/Q: 0.3% v 0.4% prelim; Y/Y: 1.5% v 1.5% prelim.

- (HU) Hungary Feb YTD Budget Balance (HUF): -1.525TB v -144B prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Q1 BER Business Confidence: 36 v 38 prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR390B vs. INR390B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (DK) Denmark sold total DKK2.055B in 2024 and 2033 DGB Bonds.

- (SE) Sweden sold total SEK10.0B vs. SEK10.0B indicated in 3-month and 12-month bills.

- (UK) DMO sold £2.0B in 0.50% Oct 2061 Gilts; Avg Yield: 3.821% v 3.371% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.81x v 1.97x prior; Tail: 0.6bps v 4.0bps prior.

Looking ahead

- (PL) Poland Central Bank (NBP) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Base Rate unchanged at 6.75%.

- 05:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell 2025, 2034 and 2038 Bonds.

- Sells CHF in 1.5% July 2025 Bonds; Avg Yield: % v -0.653% prior; bid-to-cover: x v 1.55x prior.

- Sells CHF in 0.0% Jun 2034 bonds; Avg Yield: % v 0.276% prior ; bid-to-cover: x v 2.04x prior.

- Sells CHF in 1.5% Oct 2038 green Bonds; Avg Yield: % v 1.465% prior, bid-to-cover: x v 1.27x prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €4.0B in 2.1% Nov 2029 Bunds; Avg Yield: % v 2.34% prior; bid-to-cover: x v 1.5x prior (Feb 8th 2023).

- 05:30 (PT) Portugal Debt Agency (IGCP) to sell €0.75-1.0B in 2032 and 2035 OT bonds.

- Sells € in 1.65% July 2032 OT bond; Avg Yield: % v 3.172% prior; bid-to-cover: x v 2.34x prior (Feb 8th 2023).

- Sells € in 0.90% Oct 2035 OT; Avg Yield: % v 0.841% prior; bid-to-cover: x v 1.68x prior (May 12th 2021).

- 05:30 (GR) Greece Debt Agency (PDMA) to sell €625M in 12-month Bills; Avg Yield: % v 2.73% prior; Bid to cover: x v 2.79x prior (Dec 7th 2022).

- 06:00 (RU) Russia OFZ Bond auction (if any).

- 06:00 (CL) Chile Feb CPI M/M: 0.2%e v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 12.2%e v 12.3% prior.

- 06:55 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Mar 3rd: No est v -5.7% prior.

- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:15 (US) Feb ADP Employment Change: +200Ke v +106K prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jan Trade Balance: -$68.7Be v -$67.4B prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Jan Int'l Merchandise Trade (CAD): -0.1Be v -0.2B prior.

- (PL) Poland Central Bank (NBP) Interest Rate Decision (no set time).

- 10:00 (CA) Bank of Canada (BOC) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Interest Rate unchanged at 4.50%.

- 10:00 (US) Jan JOLTS Job Openings: 10.546Me v 11.012M prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 17-Week Bills.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 10-Year Notes Reopening.

- 14:00 (US) Federal Reserve Beige Book.

- 14:00 (AR) Argentina Jan Industrial Production Y/Y: No est v -2.7% prior; Construction Activity Y/Y: -10.6% prior.

- 16:00 (NZ) New Zealand Feb Heavy Truckometer M/M: No est v 0.8% prior.

- 16:45 (NZ) New Zealand Feb Total Card Spending M/M: No est v 3.3% prior; Retail Card Spending M/M: No est v 2.6% prior.

- 18:50 (JP) Japan Feb M2 Money Supply Y/Y: No est v 2.7% prior; M3 Money Supply Y/Y: No est v 2.3% prior.

- 18:50 (JP) Japan Q4 Final GDP Q/Q: 0.2%e v -0.2% prelim; GDP Annualized Q/Q: 0.8%e v 0.6% prelim; GDP Nominal Q/Q: 1.3%e v 1.3% prelim; GDP Deflator Y/Y: 1.1%e v 1.1% prelim.

- 19:01 (UK) Feb RICS House Balance: -49%e v -47% prior.

- 20:00 (PH) Philippines Jan Unemployment Rate: No est v 4.3% prior.

- 20:30 (CN) China Feb CPI M/M: No est v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 1.9%e v 2.1% prior; PPI Y/Y: -1.3%e v -0.8% prior.

- 22:00 (KR) South Korea Feb Total Bank Lending to Households (KRW): No est v 1,053.4T prior.

- 22:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.