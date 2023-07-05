Watch the video extracted from the live session on 4 Jul 2023 below to find out the following:
- Is history repeating itself in terms of market correction or will the current situation take a different path
- The potential path of the S&P 500 in the first 2 weeks of July based on price action and the seasonality
- An emerging theme consisting of lots of aggressive growth stocks
- The key levels to watch out for
- And a lot more
The bullish vs. bearish setup is 480 to 48 from the screenshot of my stock screener below pointing to a positive market environment.
Both the short-term and the long-term market breadth have improved significantly, which tally with the bullish vs. bearish setup as shown above. 13 “low hanging fruits” (META, APP, etc…) trade entries setup + 38 others (U, SKYW, etc…) have been discussed during the live session.
Trade Setup from 2 weeks ago: Dash
Dash belongs to the ETF — IPO, which is the current emerging theme. There are a lot more great setups from this theme as discussed in the session. Pay attention to this emerging theme as it shows relative strength with outperformance.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
