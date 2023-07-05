Share:

Watch the video extracted from the live session on 4 Jul 2023 below to find out the following:

Is history repeating itself in terms of market correction or will the current situation take a different path

The potential path of the S&P 500 in the first 2 weeks of July based on price action and the seasonality

An emerging theme consisting of lots of aggressive growth stocks

The key levels to watch out for

The bullish vs. bearish setup is 480 to 48 from the screenshot of my stock screener below pointing to a positive market environment.

Both the short-term and the long-term market breadth have improved significantly, which tally with the bullish vs. bearish setup as shown above. 13 “low hanging fruits” (META, APP, etc…) trade entries setup + 38 others (U, SKYW, etc…) have been discussed during the live session.

Trade Setup from 2 weeks ago: Dash

Dash belongs to the ETF — IPO, which is the current emerging theme. There are a lot more great setups from this theme as discussed in the session. Pay attention to this emerging theme as it shows relative strength with outperformance.