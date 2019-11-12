- Markets were cautious awaiting new trade developments as the U.S.-China tariffs rollback is yet to be confirmed. Investors will watch closely U.S. President Trump’s speech at the New York Economic Club closely today, in which his trade policy may be addressed. Separately, the U.S. may again delay the imposition of tariffs on European automobiles for another six months, looking for European car makers to invest in the U.S.
- Today’s macroeconomic data were positive in Germany. The ZEW survey signaled that investor sentiment in Germany has rebounded sharply in November (-2.1, consensus -13, previous -22.8). The strong rise in expectations were underpinned by rising hopes of a better trade backdrop and a Brexit deal. However, investors’ assessments of the economy’s current conditions edged up less than expected (-24.7, consensus -22.3, previous -25.3).
- Spain’s left-wing parties signed a coalition with 155 seats, although the support of smaller parties is still needed to achieve 176 seats to form a government.
- Sovereign bond yields were broadly steady in the U.S. and Europe (10Y US -1.4bps, 10Y Ger -0.4bps). Peripheral bonds were mixed: Italy’s risk premium narrowed, after yesterday’s rebound, on the back of the decline in Italian banks’ non performing loans to €85.9bn in September from €87.6bn. In regards to monetary policy, market expectations of a 10 bps ECB rate cut continue to wane after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the ECB’s current monetary policy won’t be able to be extended indefinitely amid economic slowdown.
- G10 currencies showed minor changes. The USD outperformed all its G10 peers (DXY index +0.1%), while the euro depreciated slightly despite the possibility that the U.S. may delay tariffs on European cars. Regarding emerging markets, the Chilean peso fell sharply to a record low (USDCLP -3.0% to 784) led by the uncertainty over the change in the Constitution.
- Stock markets inched up ahead of today’s Trump speech on trade and economic policy.
This document was prepared by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) Research Department on behalf of itself and its affiliated companies (each a BBVA Group Company) for distribution in the United States and the rest of the world and is provided for information purposes only. The information, opinions, estimates and forecasts contained herein refer to that specific date and are subject to changes without notice due to market fluctuations. The information, opinions, estimates and forecasts contained in this document have been gathered or obtained from public sources believed to be correct by the Company concerning their accuracy, completeness, and/or correctness. This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to acquire or dispose of an interest in securities.
