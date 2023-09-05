Asian markets were painted red on Tuesday with Chinese stocks leading losses as disappointing PMI services data fuelled concerns over the nation’s sluggish economic recovery.
European futures are pointing to a negative open amid the souring sentiment with investors focusing on final PMI data across the region, as well as a speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde. In the currency space, the dollar is advancing across the G10 space amid the cautious mood while Aussie bears are on a tear after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept rates on hold for a third time in the final meeting under Governor Philip Lowe. Regarding commodities, oil is hovering around levels not seen since November amid OPEC+ supply cuts while gold waits for a fresh fundamental spark.
Despite US markets being closed on Monday for the Labour Day holiday, this promises to be another eventful few days for global markets in the build-up to numerous central bank meetings in the weeks’ ahead. All eyes will be on the Bank of Canada rate decision on Wednesday which is expected to conclude with rates remaining at 5% amid the softening labour market and GDP growth.
Commodity spotlight – Gold
Gold wobbled around $1935 on Tuesday morning, pressured by a stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields. Despite the choppy price action witnessed last Friday following the mixed US jobs report, gold seems to be searching for a fresh fundamental catalyst to trigger its next significant move. In the meantime, the precious metal is showing signs of exhaustion on the daily charts with weakness below the 50-day SMA opening a path back toward $1920. Should the $1935 level prove to be reliable support, prices could retest the 100-day SMA around $1953.
Disclaimer:This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0700 as US Dollar rises with yields
EUR/USD is dropping further toward 1.0700 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair is weighed down by a renewed US Dollar uptick, helped by higher US Treasury bond yields. Traders ignore mixed EU PPI data ahead of mid-tier US economic data.
GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.2500 as US Dollar regains poise
GBP/USD is sliding toward 1.2500 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. The US Dollar is gaining upside traction, as risk-off flows dominate amid looming China economic risks. An upward revision to the UK Services PMI fails to impress Pound Sterling buyers.
Gold finds dual support at $1,930 and $1,915, US data eyed
Gold Price stays pressured for the fourth consecutive day despite lacking downside momentum. Upbeat headlines from China, Country Garden fails to impress XAU/USD buyers as US Dollar traces firmer yields.
XRP price breaks resistance at $0.50, lawyers discuss settlement with SEC in light of Coinbase lawsuit
Recent developments in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit are the payment firm’s filing against the regulator, where Ripple argues that the grounds for appeal was “dissatisfaction” with Judge Torres’ ruling.
USD rally extends into September
The US dollar's recent performance has been characterized by its continued strength, which has persisted overnight and intensified since the end of the previous week.