Outlook: The market is paying attention to the midterm elections instead of what nuggets of information we can get–granted, a slow news day. We wrote about the midterms yesterday. We think the Republicans winning either or both houses would be bad for the country because nearly all of them deny the 2020 election was free and fair–without a shred of evidence, just to curry favor with the Orange Fat Man. Trump lost over 60 court cases for lack of evidence of any fraud in any district.

But apparently the probability of the Plubs taking the House is a tailwind for equities, although the huge turnout this time suggests the conventional outcome of the out-of-power party getting a house opposite to the president could be dead wrong. If the Republicans do get the House, it’s the end of the Jan 6 Commission, the start of a new commission (probably about Hunter Biden), speeches against funding the Ukraine war, and from the far fringe, defunding Social Security. This is unbearably stupid, considering seniors are typically Republican–talk about biting the hand. A seniors’ march on Washington would be fun, right?

It’s possible nothing much happens until we get CPI later this week, although the dollar-sell-off is abating. It never did have a reasonable explanation except short-covering elsewhere. See the chart of the euro in the 10- minute format. We expect the euro to dip to the 62% Fib line at 9965, no great feat. But it can also hang out in the same range for another couple of days. Ranginess is a thousand cuts for trend-followers.

Recession: Many, if not most, economists foresee a recession in the US. Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio recently said we are not preparing enough for the recession. But now Goldman chief economist Hatzius, who knows a hawk from a handsaw, thinks there is a “very plausible” path to avoiding recession.

Bloomberg reports “The bank maintained a 35% probability that the world’s largest economy will enter a downturn in the next 12 months, well below Wall Street’s consensus.” The Hatius path consists of “moderating economic activity, slowing nominal wage growth, easing inflation and rebalancing the labor market.”

In fact, we already have it, sort of. Below-trend growth that is still positive “has already occurred, and it looks durable.” Best evidence: slowdown in nominal wage growth (Goldman has its own measures so no chart here). Other evidence includes falling prices for some important things, in part due to the easing of supply chain problems.

Bloomberg notes its Oct survey found the probability of recession has moved up from 50% in Sept to 60% in Oct. But it’s worse elsewhere. The UK and eurozone will not escape recession, led by the fall in disposable incomes, in turn led by energy costs.

Tidbit: Nobel winner Robert Shiller has a new book titled Narrative Economics: How Stories Go Viral and Drive Major Economic Events, one of our hobbyhorses. Narrative is another word for story and stories are often made-up fictions. They affect real-economy outcomes anyway, not to mention flighty things like stock markets. We just had a good example–China supposedly lifting Covid rules, raising the Shanghai and Heng Seng by a large amount. This time the rumor was squashed quickly, but some other fictions have lasting power. Tidbit:

Bloomberg has a hilarious story on how the bumbling Chicago Mercantile Exchange is outsmarting the even more bumbling London Metal Exchange (which no so long ago obliged a big player losing his shirt by closing for the day). “Chicago-based CME Group Inc. has successful copper and precious-metals contracts but has never managed to challenge the LME’s dominance in other industrial metals. This year, it has seen strong growth in both its aluminum and cobalt contracts -- aggregate open interest in CME’s Comex aluminum futures contract is up more than 400% since the start of 2022, while open interest in the Comex cobalt contract has risen more than 500%. CME has been working to capitalize on the LME’s stumbles. At LME Week in London last month, it hosted a drinks party at the same time as the LME chairman’s reception and unveiled a tie-up with LME broker Marex Group to promote its aluminum contract. CME has also hinted at its plans to launch a nickel contract.”

