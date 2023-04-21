Manufacturing woes continue as services become increasingly optimistic

Another mixed day of trade in stock markets on Friday as UK consumers become increasingly less pessimistic but spend less and global manufacturing slumps further.
UK consumers less pessimistic but spending slips in March
Economic data on the UK consumer has been a mixed bag on the face of it this morning but a deeper dive into the figures suggest there's a little more cause for optimism than the headline numbers suggest.
The most obvious reason for this is that an abundance of rainfall weighed on retail sales last month, as is often the case, depressing the number in a manner you wouldn't expect to be repeated as we move through spring and into the summer (I say that hopefully from London).
The GfK consumer confidence survey, while still deeply negative, rebounded more than expected this month continuing the trend of improving sentiment since the Autumn. The economy avoiding recession and being in a better position now than anyone expected naturally helps this.
What's more, the survey highlights two things. Firstly, UK consumers are a pessimistic bunch and secondly, their spending doesn't necessarily reflect this. That said, the squeeze on household finances remains severe and despite wage growth remaining strong, inflation remains much higher which will continue to weigh on spending.
Can services continue to perform strongly amid increased pressure on budgets?
Strong services and weak manufacturing activity remains the overwhelming trend in the PMI surveys this morning and that is evident from Europe to Japan and Australia. Global trade is suffering but the services sector remains incredibly resilient for now. The question now is whether the darkening global outlook will catch up to services or whether the sector - which in most of these countries accounts for comfortably the largest part of the economy - can power a soft landing and eventually a strong recovery.
That looks overly optimistic at this stage but it may complicate the jobs of policymakers that will be concerned about the implications for inflation and interest rates and if the latter rise further and stay high, it will eventually catch up with the economy and spending overall. Tighter credit conditions on the back of last month's mini-banking crisis will also complicate things over the remainder of the year and likely weigh on services activity.
Was OPEC+ correct to cut production as the price tumbles once more?
Oil prices are slipping further at the end of the week and looking increasingly likely to close the post-OPEC+ gap. The gap a few weeks ago came after the cartel announced a surprise output cut over the weekend triggering a gap open on Monday. The price has since fallen back within this on the back of weaker industrial activity and manufacturing PMIs this morning have further compounded that pressure.
It would appear that, as we saw in October, OPEC+ pre-emptive action may have been taken on accurate assumptions on the economy and demand and will not propel the price back above $100. That's not to say the price at the time wasn't a motivation for a proactive move, rather than waiting for the data to warrant it, but we may now be seeing evidence in the price that markets agree with its assessment, with it now back in the pre-announcement range. Brent came very close to closing the gap earlier in the session today and may still do so soon enough.
Traders in no mood to give up on Gold at the moment
Gold remains choppy as we near the end of the week, slipping around 1% today and back below $2,000. Uncertainty over the path of interest rates, which should become much clearer over the next month or two, is driving the indecision we're seeing in gold at the moment.
Higher yields in recent weeks have stalled the rally toward record highs but traders are clearly in no mood to give up on the yellow metal. As things stand, dips are being bought and it will be interesting to see if we see the same on this occasion as well. Big support remains around $1,940-$1,960.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends week flat, unable to break 1.1000
EUR/USD is about to end a five-week positive streak with a slight loss. The Euro failed to rise above 1.1000, but it held above 1.0900, despite some bouts of dollar strength, including on Friday after the upbeat US S&P Global PMI figures.
GBP/USD posts highest weekly close since June 2022, but…
GBP/USD rebounded late on Friday, rising to the 1.2430 area. It is marginally higher for the week, about to post the strongest weekly close since May 2022. However, the pair is moving sideways, far from the intraday peak it reached last week at 1.2546.
Gold steadies around $1,980; down $20 for the week
Gold price bottomed at $1,971 on Friday, after the release of better-than-forecast US S&P Global PMI; and then rebounded to $1,980. The yellow metal dropped $20 from the level it had a week ago, suffering the worst weekly fall since February.
Polkadot Price Analysis: Three signs that forecast a 15% decline
Polkadot (DOT) price is on the verge of sinking another 15% while it has already slid 15%. The decline comes after the peak on Wednesday was followed by a technical rejection and a string of breakdowns in support levels.
Global Growth Prospects Continue to Improve
Given the sheer size and influence of China's economy, upward revisions to China's growth outlook can have positive implications around the world and boost our global GDP forecast. With China's economic rebound still intact, another global GDP growth upward revision could be forthcoming.