The US dollar struggled on Thursday after a poor factory reading while Sweden's Riksbank cast a vote against negative rates. On Thursday, the Australian dollar led the way while the pound lagged as it has all week. US PCE data and Canadian retail sales are up next. Ashraf noticed peculiar developments in markets yesterday, as tweeted below.
The weak Philly Fed on Thursday gives us another chance to highlight the risks around pricing in a turn higher in economic activity in 2020. The Philly Fed was at +0.3 versus +8.0 expected .The miss kicked off a slump in the US dollar against the yen and re-emphasizes that there are few signs of a pickup in global factory activity despite lower interest rates.
In Sweden, the Riksbank move to raise its benchmark rate to zero from -0.25% is more-notable for the 'why' than the 'what'. Inflation is Sweden is under 2% and projected to stay this way and growth is forecast at just 1.2% next year. Those aren't the conditions for hiking rates anywhere but the move wasn't about the economy, it was about side effects. In raising rates the central bank warned if negative rates continued for too long “the behaviour of economic agents may change and negative effects may arise”.
ECB voices are growing louder to re-think negative rates. It was also notable that the currency reaction to the move was modest and that's something that could ease ECB worries.
Looking ahead, today is the final fully-staffed trading day of the year on most desks. Flows should lighten substantially from here but not until a pair of key economic reports. The November US PCE report may disappoint on the spending side if the retail sales data is any indication. The consensus is +0.4% but last week's retail report was +0.2% compared to +0.5% expected and many of the estimates haven't been updated since.
We also get a look at Canadian consumers but note that this is data for October. With this week's slump in the pound, the loonie is now the year-to-date winner in developed-market FX. With oil strong it's not likely to give up the title at this point but a strong reading could set it up for a year-end flourish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline sub-1.1100
US GDP confirmed at 2.1% in Q3 exacerbated the pair’s decline now trading at fresh weekly lows. Profit-taking ahead of the winter holidays should keep the dollar underpinned throughout the day.
GBP/USD: Recovery stalls below 1.3050 amid upbeat UK GDP, ahead of Brexit vote
The GBP/USD pair extends its recovery and tests the 1.3050 level after the UK Q3 Final GDP data bettered expectations, with +0.4% QoQ. Focus remains on the House of Commons’ vote on the UK PM’s Johnson's Brexit bill.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Hey XRP, take off or die!
Today it is worth highlighting the extreme technical situation in the XRP, as I explain in the technical section. Rarely does the market offer these opportunities.
Gold stages modest rebound to $1480 area
The XAU/USD pair erased its daily losses in the last hour and turned positive on the day near $1480. However, the broad-based USD strength in the early American trading hours suggests that the pair could struggle to continue to push higher.
USD/JPY remains depressed, down little around 109.30 region
The greenback remained on the defensive against its Japanese counterpart and failed to assist the USD/JPY pair to capitalize on the previous session's late rebound from weekly lows.