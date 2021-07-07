Outlook

Everyone agrees the Fed minutes today will be the market mover, if we get one, and also that the discussion in the meeting did not focus on tapering or hikes despite the dot-plots pointing to them. The imputed hawkishness can vanish in a puff of smoke, or perhaps it already did–dig that crazy 10-year yield at 1.345% this morning, the lowest since February. This is not a function of an adjustment in inflation expectations, which are still running at about 3% for a year ahead, according to the Atlanta Fed business survey. Instead, it seems to be a more realistic forecast of just how stubborn the Fed intends to be in dragging its heels in making policy changes.

The Fed gains resolve from data from elsewhere in the world and not just the US. A loud horn blast can be heard from Germany, which reported a 5th month of declines in industrial output and due to the chip shortage that led to a 7.2% drop in vehicle output. Vehicle production is now 28% below the pre-pandemic level. The US economy is very different from Germany’s, of course. The US is no longer an industrial powerhouse and two-thirds of the US economy is services. The US is also far less dependent on exports and specifically exports of capital goods.

But industrial output in the US is not chopped liver, either. Manufacturing accounts for 10.8% of US GDP vs. 19.11% in Germany, but US GDP is far bigger in the US ($22 trillion) than in Germany (about $4 trillion) in the first place. So, the effect may be more dramatic in Germany, but the same factors are at work in the US and for bigger dollar totals.

A couple of factors are balls from left field, most obviously Opec’s inability to get a deal on restoring output to higher levels. This is in essence a challenge to the Saudi leadership of the cartel and probably has all kinds of political implications roiling under the surface. But the fact remains that demand for oil is high and rising and the primary Middle East producers are mismanaging their central role. It will not go unnoticed in central banks, who hardly ever mention the world “oil” but must have economists beavering away in the back room estimating its inflation effects.

We seem to have more noise than anything else these days so that signals, if they are out there, are mixed. The clever contrast of signal vs. noise is not good enough, because it suggests that if only you could magically block out the noise, you could hear the melody. Well, sometimes there is no melody, just cacophony. A prime example is the Canadian dollar, a rise in which is almost always credited to oil prices when they happen to be convenient. But yesterday we had a high in WTI oil over $76 and yet the CAD took a bath and on an engulfing bear candlestick, to boot. Granted, the high oil price slid back down, but not by much and the narrative is still for expensive oil; remember those $100 forecasts only a few weeks ago.

This brings up the depressing subject of forecasting in the face of confirmation bias and a dozen other problems we humans have when we think. If you are prone to melancholy, do not buy Daniel Kahneman’s new book titled Noise. We are halfway through it and have to concede that anyone who sets out to engage in forecasting as a profession is a fool. This applies to social workers, judges, doctors making a prognosis, human resource officials in charge of hiring people, and of course, economists. In short, just about every professional not working in hard science and machinery, and many of those, too.

In summary, the bright, shiny forecasts of wild US growth and the US leading the world higher are getting tarnished by some hard truths, some of which are noise and some of which are structural, systemic, non-transitory serious problems. The Fed and other central banks put Opec and oil prices in the “noise” basket but we do not agree. The on-going discussion of the cost and effects of the green energy movement seems to be noisy, too, but look at recent elections in Europe and to a lesser extent, the US. The green political movement is structural and not just noise. Perception of the US trade and debt deficits has tended to be little more than noise for decades now, but the minority that see it changing is not a small one.

Bottom line, we went from pretending risk was off to an acknowledgement that risk is still very much lurking in the shadows, including the risk of a delta (and lambda) variant wave in the countries already well-vaccinated, like the UK. At a guess, this is why the Japanese yen is making some headway–simple risk aversion.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

