Any objective observer would have to admit that while the economy is by no means perfect, it’s actually in pretty good shape. The most common whipping boy on the economic front these days continues to be inflation, but even this measure has been on an improving trend for more than 10 months. Besides that, in terms of macroeconomic conditions, there’s really little to complain about. Unemployment is near its post-war lows, and economic growth has returned to its pre-pandemic pace. There’s always room for improvement; but broadly speaking, the improvements since the start of the pandemic have been substantial, and they deserve to be acknowledged.

Arguably, one cloud on the horizon that’s recognized as being problematic on both sides of the political aisle is the federal deficit. As we consider this issue, though, the distinction between the level of the deficit and the change in the deficit is critical. To put the issue in context, recall that the government can use its spending and taxing authority to achieve a desired policy objective. Expansionary fiscal policy serves to stimulate economic growth, generally with the risk of increasing inflationary pressures. Contractionary policy serves to mitigate inflation, generally at the risk of dampening economic growth.

The Puritan aversion to debt and deficits notwithstanding, the Keynesian economic revolution taught us that governments can — and should — use the tools of government spending and taxation to foster contracyclical outcomes. Keynes taught us, however, that it’s the change in the deficit — not the level — that marks whether the policy is expansionary or contractionary. Increasing the size of the deficit is expansionary; decreasing the deficit is contractionary.

Deficits grew during each year of the Trump presidency, largely due to the enactment of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act in 2017. Then, in his last year in office, we got hit with the pandemic and in quick succession Congress passed the Cares Act (2019), the Federal Covid Relief Act (2020), the American Rescue Plan (2021), and finally the Inflation Reduction Act (2021), all contributing to the deficit hitting a record $3.1 trillion in 2020. Then, with much of the pandemic-related support spending exhausted and the child tax credits failing to be renewed, the pace of federal spending slowed, allowing the deficit number to fall by half by 2022. Qualitatively, the history of deficit spending reflects the imposition of a stimulative fiscal policy starting with Trump’s first year in office and extending through 2020. After that, the policy pivoted to a contractionary stance.

Judging from the comments of Speaker McCarthy and other Republicans, on one hand, and the Biden administration’s latest budget proposal, on the other, both parties currently want the deficit to be reduced in coming years. The two parties differ, however, in terms of how fast and by what means. As suggested by their stance on the debt ceiling, Republicans want deficit relief real fast, and they want to do it solely by cutting yet-to-be-specified government spending. The Democratic platform also wants lower deficits over the next 10 years, but its plan calls for a host of ambitious spending initiatives, paid for and then some by tax hikes on the wealthy, corporations, and special interest groups.

The Democrats have a better plan. As long as the economy is generally improving — as it is today — the guiding principle should be gradualism. Barring the development of an unanticipated economic crisis that would demand a fiscal response, deficits should come down year by year, but by incremental changes, as is the Democrats’ vision. It’s not the level of the deficit that threatens the economy; it’s the prospect of making too much of a change. The kind of dramatic reductions in the deficit that the Republicans are demanding should be understood to be overly contractionary and destabilizing, with the potential of forcing us into an unnecessary and unwarranted recession. Unfortunately, the Republican party seems to be oblivious to the dangers they are courting by calling for medicine that is far worse than any disease that the economy is presenting.