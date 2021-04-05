After a correction since more than a month ago, Malaysia electronic manufacturing service (EMS) sector especially ATAIMS, VS and SKPRES shows great relative strength and outperform the technology sector.
Find out how to trend trade the potential beginning of the uptrend (aka the Wyckoff phase E markup phase) for ATAIMS, VS, SKPRES and a bonus gem MRDIY with breakout trading or pullback trading. Watch the video below:
Timestamps
-
0:35 ATAIMS(ATA IMS BERHAD).
-
2:40 V.S (V.S Industry BHD).
-
5:11 SKPRES (SKP Resources BHD).
-
7:32 MRDIY (MR DIY Group (M) BERHAD).
