This is an extra edition of our Geopolitical radar with a focus on the armed mutiny in Russia and its potential implications. We stress that the situation is fluid and visibility is poor. What is likely is that geopolitical uncertainty will return as a key market driver for now, adding to market volatility and weighing on risky assets.
The fog of war is as thick as it gets
First, we do not know what is happening in Russia. Nor does anyone else who relies on information from public sources only. Hence, instead of taking making strong calls on where the recent events may lead to, this is our best attempt to understand what has happened in Russia over the weekend, what could be the motives behind, and discuss potential implications. Our analysis builds on insights from a range of experts who have shared their views on both traditional and social media. Our aim is to provide a balanced overview that serves as a backdrop for our own views on the potential implications for Russia’s war in Ukraine and the financial markets.
How the events unfolded
In a video speech on 23 June, the leader of mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, declared a war on Russian military leadership and ordered a ‘march of justice’ on Moscow. In a series of audio recordings posted on Telegram, Prigozhin particularly targeted Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and General and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov who he has been criticizing for a long time, but he did not directly challenge Putin.
Overnight, Wagner troops crossed the Ukraine-Russia border and quickly seized control of Rostov-on-Don, a city with a population of app. 1 million located app. 1100 kilometers south of Moscow. President Putin responded to Wagner in his televised address on the morning of 24 June, stating that the group’s planned actions against the military leadership constitute a treason and said that those guilty of calling for armed mutiny would be met with criminal charges. He did stop short of naming Prigozhin or Wagner group specifically, though. During the day, Russian officials made appeals to Wagner fighters for them to abandon Prigozhin.
By noon on 24 June, Wagner had taken control of military facilities in another large city, Voronezh, app. 500km south of Moscow. Russian military helicopters opened fire on the Wagner column around the same region. The army started building roadblocks on highway entries to Moscow and set up a machine gun position on the southwest of Moscow. Moscow mayor announced Monday a public holiday, and President Putin signed a law bill allowing 30-day detentions for breaking martial law in places where it had earlier been imposed. He also called Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and his forces for help to fence Moscow. Kadyrov made his trip from Ukraine in vain; by evening it was clear Prigozhin had accepted a proposal orchestrated by the Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko and ordered his troops back to barracks ‘to avoid bloodshed’. It is still not clear what exactly the deal includes but all charges against him were dropped.
