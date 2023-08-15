Tuesday was an interesting day for financial markets. First off, given the robust US retail sales print, which sent the Atlanta Fed’s GDP tracker surging to 5%, one would have thought rates would have been higher on the day, not lower.
The EUR/USD finished flat on Tuesday, after being rejected from above 1.0950. A stronger US Dollar on the back of risk aversion, US data and a rebound in Treasury Yields pushed the pair to 1.0900. Eurozone will report GDP and Employment on Wednesday, and the Fed will release FOMC meeting minutes.
GBP/USD is rising modestly on Tuesday after trimming its gains during the American session. The pair reached a peak of 1.2751, the highest level since last Thursday, supported by positive UK data. However, it pulled back to 1.2700 as the US Dollar regained strength. More UK data is due on Wednesday, and the FOMC minutes.
XAU/USD fell to $1,896.33 a troy ounce on Tuesday, its lowest last June. It currently trades at around $1,906, as demand for the US Dollar eased with Wall Street's opening.
Europe is thrusting forward in the crypto adoption race with the launch of the first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). Europe was also the first to establish a set of regulations for cryptocurrencies outpacing the United States on both fronts.
Nvidia (NVDA) stock is running against the market’s trend on Tuesday after UBS raised its price target on the leading maker of computer chips for the artificial intelligence industry.