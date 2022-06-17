The Swiss National Bank surprised with a 50bp hike at yesterday’s monetary policy meeting and sent an important message to the market: the SNB is now shifting its focus to fight inflation, and partially abandon its battle to soften the Swiss franc. The franc soared raising the question of whether the Swiss franc is again a good candidate for safe haven appreciation.

Elsewhere, stock markets were battered on Thursday, as the soft US data in the wake of a 75bp hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed) fueled the recession fears and triggered a heavy risk selloff.

The barrel of US rebounded aggressively after hitting the $112 per barrel yesterday, as the oil bulls came back with a revenge, and the dollar weakness didn’t last long. This morning, the USD is firmer against major, and a further downside correction may not be on the cards in the short run.