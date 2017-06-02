Make France 'Free' again

The Day So Far

France captured the majority of headlines over the weekend as National Front’s Marine Le Pen outlined her manifesto which contained 144 commitments to make her country “free” again. Promises of holding a referendum on EU membership, and a heavy weighting to the issue of uncontrollable immigration, strike an all to familiar tone as to what saw Trump storm to the White House last year. Indeed opinion polls have Le Pen as the favourite to win the first round of voting on the 23rd April but to fall short in the all important run-off on the 7th of May. A speech today from former Prime Minister Francois Fillon has seen the rumour mill swirl with suggestions that he may well withdraw from the Presidential race in light of the scandal into his paying of taxpayer money to family members. I see this as premature and several sources have since said that this will simply be a speech to counter-attack press allegations in order to reinstate his authority in the campaign trail. None the less, the unravelling of Fillon has seen the former investment banker, and centrist, Emmanuel Macron emerge as a real contender with his weekend rally geared towards a united France where political differences should be put aside for the greater good. Arguably the candidate that maybe in the back seat but a potential surprise is Benoit Hamon, the Socialist Party candidate, who may well gain more recognition than usual given the natural counter to the National Front’s far-reaching right views. The threat of neither Fillon or Macron not qualifying for the final run-off against Le Pen would dramatically improve the chances of a National Front victory as all other candidates are much less well known and carry far less clout in popularity. It was always going to be inevitable that at some point the French election would gain more traction and this morning we have seen the French/German 10-yr government bond yield spread hit a more than 3yr high. More on this in the coming weeks!

A review of the weekend would not be complete without a mention of Donald Trump, with the President attacking the judge who blocked his travel ban saying that if anything were to happen then Americans can blame the Courts. Following on from his administration accusing China and Japan of being currency manipulators last week, this Friday’s meeting with Shinzo Abe should be an interesting one to watch. Meanwhile, politics really does bookmark the entire spectrum of news with the Lower House of Parliament in the UK due to deliver its verdict on the triggering of Article 50 on Wednesday evening after reports that there is 142-pages of amendments tabled to the 136 word Brexit bill.

The Day Ahead

The strategy for today is a continuation of the dovish interpretation of the US jobs report on Friday. For me a March rate rise from the Fed is off the table with June being the next viable month for action meaning that a slow path to normalisation remains intact for the time being. The calendar is quiet today but as per usual be mindful of any Trump tweets acting as potential catalysts for short-term volatility.