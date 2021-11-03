EUR/USD:

Weekly timeframe:

Buyers and sellers continue to square off around the upper boundary of prime support at $1.1473-1.1583.



$1.1981-1.1848 supply is recognised as the next upside objective should buyers regain dominance, yet further underperformance shines the technical spotlight on a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $1.1281.

Daily timeframe:

Technical framework on the daily chart features Quasimodo support-turned resistance at $1.1689, and trendline resistance, taken from the high $1.2254.



Lower on the curve, Fibonacci support between $1.1420 and $1.1522 is obvious, fastened to the lower side of weekly support.



Sentiment has favoured downside since June, which is currently in line with the relative strength index (RSI) circling below the 50.00 centreline. South of 50.00 shows average losses outweigh average gains, directing a possible test of oversold.

H4 timeframe:

Although markets experienced a mild bout of volatility on the back of latest movements out of the US Federal Reserve, technical structure remains unchanged.



US hours Wednesday witnessed the Fed maintain the benchmark interest rate target between 0.00% and 0.25%, and, as widely anticipated, announced the central bank will begin tapering asset purchases this month: US$15b per month.



Technical studies have the $1.1636-1.1620 decision point located upstream—joined by resistance at $1.1622. Downside swings interest back to Quasimodo support at $1.1541.

H1 timeframe:

The lower side of $1.16 welcomed price movement during US trading on Wednesday. The key technical observation, nevertheless, is prime resistance at $1.1628-1.1619—sheltered beneath a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $1.1631. The aforementioned structure is strategically located to house selling interest to fade buy-stops positioned above $1.16. Also of technical importance, of course, is the H1 area is glued to the lower side of the H4 decision point at $1.1636-1.1620.



Continued interest to the downside from $1.16ish shines the technical spotlight on Quasimodo support from $1.1533.



The relative strength index (RSI) has provided little this week, side-stepping overbought and oversold boundaries, and spending much of its time frequenting the 50.00 centreline.

Observed Technical Levels:

Short term, technical focus is on the H1 timeframe’s prime resistance from $1.1628-1.1619 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $1.1631.



Buy-stops located above $1.16 are likely to help draw price movement towards the above noted zones.

AUD/USD:

Weekly timeframe:

Prime resistance at $0.7849-0.7599 remains a key upside target on the weekly scale. This follows a reasonably dominant dip-buying phase from prime support at $0.6968-0.7242.



Trend studies on the weekly scale show we’ve been higher since early 2020.



Continued interest to the upside, therefore, could eventually overthrow $0.6968-0.7242 and challenge the yearly top at $0.8007.

Daily timeframe:

Resistance between $0.7621 and $0.7551, as you can see, has served sellers well—composed of a Quasimodo support-turned resistance at $0.7621, the 200-day simple moving average at $0.7552, as well as a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $0.7585 and a 100% Fibonacci projection at $0.7551. Noted resistance is secured to the lower boundary of weekly prime resistance mentioned above at $0.7849-0.7599.



The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $0.7379 is visible support and, with a little oomph, maybe the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from $0.7271.



The relative strength index (RSI) dropped sharply from overbought territory and is on the doorstep of the 50.00 centreline. Submerging the latter will help validate the recent bearish presence.

H4 timeframe:

AUD/USD left behind a subdued tone Wednesday, circling Tuesday’s session low within the walls of prime support at $0.7397-0.7435.



Technically, a bullish response from $0.7397-0.7435 is likely on the cards, targeting trendline support-turned resistance, extended from the low $0.7170.

H1 timeframe:

Leaving $0.74 unchallenged, fixed a handful of pips above Quasimodo support from $0.7392, recent hours watched short-term flow navigate higher and cross swords with resistance at $0.7456. Note the above move was confirmed by the relative strength index forming bullish divergence, action displaying positive momentum.



Dethroning current resistance, as suggested by H4 price testing prime support at $0.7397-0.7435, may help pave the way back to the $0.75 region.

Observed Technical Levels:

From a short-term technical perspective, H4 candles nestled within prime support from $0.7397-0.7435 informs H1 players that resistance at $0.7456 is perhaps on the verge of being taken.



Interestingly, to the upside, $0.75 is seen applied to the H1 and merges closely with the H4 timeframe’s trendline support-turned resistance, extended from the low $0.7170.

USD/JPY:

Weekly timeframe:

Mid-October had candle action embrace resistance from ¥114.38 and touch a fresh three-year peak of ¥114.70. Violating the noted resistance may excite long-term bulls and highlight a 1.272% Fibonacci projection from ¥116.09.



Capping upside attempts since May 2017, ¥114.38 is considered ‘significant’ resistance in this market; bearish interest sets the stage for bringing in support at ¥112.16.



In terms of trend, we’ve been advancing since the beginning of this year.

Daily timeframe:

The Fibonacci cluster, made up of two 1.272% Fibonacci projections at ¥114.63 and ¥114.61, set a handful of pips beneath a deep 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at ¥114.94, continues to command attention on the daily timeframe. The noted resistance area, along with weekly resistance highlighted above at ¥114.38, is clearly a headwind for the currency pair right now.



Supply-turned demand at ¥112.66-112.07 is set as the next downside target, shadowed by a decision point coming in from ¥111.18-111.79.



From the relative strength index (RSI), the indicator’s value exited overbought space and appears poised to retest 56.85 support this week—prior range resistance.

H4 timeframe:

The ¥113.28-113.55 decision point withstood another downside attempt early Tuesday.



Quasimodo resistance at ¥114.46 continues to attract attention, whereas sellers occupying control directs focus to support coming in at ¥112.63, a previous Quasimodo resistance level.

H1 timeframe:

Despite Fed action, USD/JPY closed out another session unmoved.



¥114 remains a focal point on the H1 chart; Quasimodo resistance is found at ¥114.26, with subsequent interest beyond here likely to take aim a daily Fibonacci resistance set around ¥114.60ish.



Support can be found at ¥113.72; breaking beyond here and we’re possibly headed for Quasimodo support coming in from ¥113.20.



The relative strength index (RSI) shows momentum is tilted to the upside, securing position above the 50.00 centreline and eyeing overbought.

Observed Technical Levels:

Short term, H1 Quasimodo resistance at ¥114.26 is likely to interest, which could coincide with overbought signals on the RSI—maybe even bearish divergence. H1 support from ¥113.72 is also a level that may appeal today.

GBP/USD:

Weekly timeframe:

Dipping a toe south of supply-turned demand at $1.3629-1.3456 in late September, and closing under a double-top pattern’s ($1.4241) neckline at $1.3669, unshackles a potential bearish scenario, long term.



The double-top pattern’s profit objective—measured by taking the distance between the highest peak to the neckline and extending this value lower from the breakout point—sits around $1.3093.



Trend on the weekly timeframe, nonetheless, has displayed an upside bias since pandemic lows in early 2020.

Daily timeframe:

A handful of pips ahead of support at $1.3602, GBP/USD staged a meaningful recovery on Wednesday and erased weekly losses. Trendline resistance, taken from the high $1.4250, calls for attention should buyers maintain control, though sliding lower could eventually knock on the door of support from $1.3449.



The relative strength index (RSI) is a stone’s throw from the lower side of the 50.00 centreline, following earlier lows of 41.78.

H4 timeframe:

Resistance at $1.3657 recently stepped aside and cleared the pathway for another layer of resistance from $1.3708.



$1.3780-1.3758 supply is also on the radar should $1.3708 offer little resistance. Note, the aforesaid supply converges with the daily timeframe’s trendline resistance.

H1 timeframe:

Following bullish divergence out of the relative strength index (RSI), short-term candles, as expected, easily navigated to higher levels on Wednesday, finishing the session within striking distance of $1.37, along with a decision point from $1.3714-1.3702 (houses H4 resistance at $1.3708).



It’s important to note the RSI is currently touching gloves with overbought territory, an area which serves as a sign that upside momentum may begin to diminish.

Observed Technical Levels:

$1.37 on the H1, together with a H1 decision point from $1.3714-1.3702 and H4 resistance at $1.3708, serves as potentially strong resistance.



Alternatively, keep an eye on the H1 resistances between $1.3744 and $1.3735, as well as the H4 supply coming in from $1.3780-1.3758.