The US dollar stabilized against key currencies after surprise data by ADP Institute. The report showed that the private sector lost more than 300k jobs in January after it added 776k jobs in the previous month. Economists were expecting the figure to rise by 207k. Focus now shifts to the latest initial jobless claims numbers scheduled for later today and the official non-farm payrolls (NFP) that will come out on Friday. Historically, there is usually some divergence between the numbers published by ADP and those released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The British pound held steady during the American and Asian sessions as investors turned their attention to the upcoming interest rate decision by the Bank of England (BOE). The decision comes at a time when the UK has published strong economic numbers. For example, its home price index jumped sharply in January this year. Similarly, inflation has risen while activity in the retail sector has been robust. Therefore, analysts expect that the BOE will increase the interest rate for the second meeting in a row.
The euro also held steady against the US dollar and Swiss franc ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) decision. The decision also comes at a time when the Eurozone economy is also seeing impressive growth. On Monday, data by Eurostat revealed that the bloc’s economy expanded sharply in the fourth quarter even as the Omicron variant continued spreading. The strong GDP data was followed by data that revealed that the unemployment rate declined to an all-time low. On Wednesday, Eurostat also showed that the bloc’s inflation is rising. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the ECB will sound hawkish today.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few days. The pair rose to a high of 1.1328 as traders waited for the upcoming ECB decision. On the four-hour chart, the pair is along the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. It also remains above the 25-day moving average and is inside the Ichimoku cloud. Therefore, the pair will likely pull back slightly ahead of the ECB decision.
GBP/USD
The GBPUSD pair continued its bullish trend ahead of the BOE decision. On the six-hour chart, the pair managed to move above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. It is also between the middle and the support lines of Andrew’s pitchfork tool. It is also above the 25-day moving average. Therefore, there is a possibility that the pair will have a pullback as traders sell the rate hike news.
XTI/USD
The XTIUSD pair held steady of the latest OPEC+ deal. The cartel decided to continue with the gradual pace of supply increases. It also moved above the key resistance level at 85, which was the highest point last year. It is between the middle and upper lines of the Bollinger Bands while oscillators have risen. Therefore, the path of the least resistance for the pair is in the upside.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1300 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1300, with the upside capped amid a rebound in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. Soaring inflation, all-time low unemployment rate back potential ECB rate hikes in 2022. The ECB is unlikely to alter policy settings but Lagarde's presser will hold the key.
GBP/USD: On the defensive around 1.3550, BOE in focus
GBP/USD remains on the offers near 1.3550 on 'Super Thursday'. The BOE is expected to lift rates by another 25bps to 0.50% in order to combat ongoing inflation risks. US dollar stays pressured, helping the cable bulls along.
Gold dribbles around 200-DMA amid anxious markets
Gold remains sidelined above $1,800 as market players await monetary policy announcements from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BOE) during early Thursday. The metal drops for the first time in four days, retreating from the weekly top.
Dogecoin co-founder tells community to shift focus away from hype and price while DOGE is sealed in downtrend
Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus has told the DOGE community that investors should not focus on price speculation but instead on building promising projects.
ECB February Preview: Euro bulls hope for a hawkish ECB on hot EU inflation Premium
EUR/USD has been rising steadily since the beginning of the week. The shared currency suffered heavy losses against the dollar last week after FOMC Powell confirmed the Fed’s hawkish stance in the face of high inflation.