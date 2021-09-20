In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!

And it happened! The bears were talking about this for a long time and it finally happened; a bearish correction. The price broke the long-term up trendline on the SP500 and is aiming lower. The target for the drop is still far away, so it might be nice to buckle up.

The DAX also dropped like a rock after the breakout of the long-term up trendline and the neckline of the triple top formation. The next target: 14100 points.

Although indices are sliding, gold is not climbing higher. A stronger dollar is definitely not helping.

The GBPUSD came back inside the falling wedge pattern. That’s definitely negative.

The CADJPY is aiming for the 38,2% Fibonacci to test it as a crucial support.

The EURNZD is inside a small sideways trend. A breakout from it, will show us a direction.

The EURJPY has failed to create the inverse head and shoulders pattern and dropped lower.

The USDJPY bounced from the upper line of the triangle and brought us a sell signal with the target being on the lower line of this pattern.