In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!
And it happened! The bears were talking about this for a long time and it finally happened; a bearish correction. The price broke the long-term up trendline on the SP500 and is aiming lower. The target for the drop is still far away, so it might be nice to buckle up.
The DAX also dropped like a rock after the breakout of the long-term up trendline and the neckline of the triple top formation. The next target: 14100 points.
Although indices are sliding, gold is not climbing higher. A stronger dollar is definitely not helping.
The GBPUSD came back inside the falling wedge pattern. That’s definitely negative.
The CADJPY is aiming for the 38,2% Fibonacci to test it as a crucial support.
The EURNZD is inside a small sideways trend. A breakout from it, will show us a direction.
The EURJPY has failed to create the inverse head and shoulders pattern and dropped lower.
The USDJPY bounced from the upper line of the triangle and brought us a sell signal with the target being on the lower line of this pattern.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.17 on Evergrande crisis
EUR/USD is extending its losses, falling toward 1.17. The safe-haven dollar is in demand as the crisis around China's Evergrande deepens and a global slowdown is feared. Tensions toward the Fed decision and also Germany's elections are taking their toll too.
GBP/USD tumbles under 1.37, succumbing to dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading under 1.37, suffering from robust dollar demand. The financial woes of China's Evergrande threaten a drop in global demand. Soaring energy prices are also weighing on sentiment. The Fed and the BOE are eyed later this week.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable while below $1761
Gold price is making a minor recovery attempt from six-week lows of $1742 amid a retreat in the US Treasury yields, as the risk-off mood remains at full steam.
Four reasons why XRP price will crash to $0.65
XRP price set up a swing high on August 15 and breached this local top to create a new one on September 6. However, the second attempt failed as the market experienced massive selling pressure the next day.
Canadian Federal Elections: Not a very crucial vote
Markets are taking a hands-off approach to Monday’s Canadian Federal election between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals and Erin O'Toole's Conservatives.