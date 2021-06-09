In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!

Indices are firm in the middle of the week with the SP500 flirting with all-time-highs and the Nasdaq coming back above major supports. Two main indices are slightly behind: The DAX and Nikkei but we cannot say that there is a major bearish situation there. At least not yet.

Gold protected the crucial mid-term up trendline and saved its positive sentiment.

Brent Oil escaped from a few days long consolidation and is aiming for new long-term highs.

The USDCAD consolidated above the strong long-term horizontal support, which may indicate willingness for a breakout.

The ERUCHF keeps dropping but the price is getting closer to the mother of all supports, where the situation can get very interesting.

The EURAUD is in a very clean price action setup, where the price bounces from a combination of two horizontal and one dynamic resistance. As long as we stay below, the sentiment is negative.