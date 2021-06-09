In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!
Indices are firm in the middle of the week with the SP500 flirting with all-time-highs and the Nasdaq coming back above major supports. Two main indices are slightly behind: The DAX and Nikkei but we cannot say that there is a major bearish situation there. At least not yet.
Gold protected the crucial mid-term up trendline and saved its positive sentiment.
Brent Oil escaped from a few days long consolidation and is aiming for new long-term highs.
The USDCAD consolidated above the strong long-term horizontal support, which may indicate willingness for a breakout.
The ERUCHF keeps dropping but the price is getting closer to the mother of all supports, where the situation can get very interesting.
The EURAUD is in a very clean price action setup, where the price bounces from a combination of two horizontal and one dynamic resistance. As long as we stay below, the sentiment is negative.
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.2200 amid softer US dollar
The sluggish movement in the US dollar keeps EUR/USD on the higher side, with the moves comprising of a 15-pips range below 1.2200. Subdued US dollar and Treasury yields help underpin the major, as the focus shifts to the ECB decision and US CPI data.
GBP/USD falls under 1.4150 on growing Brexit acrimony
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.4150 after the EU's Sefcovic said that the bloc could retaliate with quite tariffs in response to persistent implementation problems of the Northern Irish protocol. Earlier, sterling advanced in response to hawkish BOE comments.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable whilst below $1900
Gold price looks to extend Tuesday’s losses despite risk-off mood. Pre-US CPI repositioning weighs on gold while DXY and yields also drop.
El Salvador recognizes BTC as legal tender, BTC and altcoins look ready to pop off
Bitcoin price is showing signs of buyers after approval of Salvadoran bill making BTC legal tender. Ethereum price is looking to breach the local swing high at $2,552 after a brief pause.
Bank of Canada Preview: QE reduction to continue later in 2021
Bank of Canada is not expected to make any changes to policy settings. Additional QE reduction is likely before the end of the year. USD/CAD continues to trade within a touching distance of multi-year lows.