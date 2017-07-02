Major indices drift in featureless trade

It’s been a mixed start for European stock indices so far this morning, with an overall weaker bias. This carries on the lacklustre performance on Wall Street last night when the major indices drifted lower. Nevertheless, many traders feel that US equities are holding up pretty well considering the gains made at the end of last week. Some were expecting a stronger bout of profit-taking to follow on from Friday’s rally on the back of the US payroll release.

Overnight the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept its headline Cash Rate unchanged at 1.5%. It also indicated that it had finished loosening monetary policy with rates unlikely to be lowered anytime soon. The RBA said it expected the Australian economy would grow around 3% per annum for "the next couple of years" and that inflation would push above its 2% target this year.

Early yesterday WTI and Brent crude tested resistance around $54 and $57 respectively. Both contracts need to break and hold above these levels on a closing basis to have any hope of getting back up to $60. But oil sold off sharply later in the session as traders are unwilling to push prices much higher as US shale production picks up. All eyes will be on US inventory data after tonight’s close and again tomorrow afternoon.

Gold pushed above $1,220 resistance yesterday despite a bounce-back in the dollar. It has given back some of its gains overnight as the dollar continues to improve. But the technical picture looks constructive while gold is also in demand as a safe-haven play.