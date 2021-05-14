In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!
SP500 is doing what it always does – V shape reversal and a rapid bounce from the major support (in this case, long-term up trendline).
Dow Jones is in a similar situation; surge after contact with an uptrend line sorts out the situation.
Nasdaq on the other hand is having some issues, here the price broke the uptrend line, so the buy signal is no longer here.
DAX with a sweet-looking hammer on the daily chart yesterday. We’re still inside of the wedge, with a bright outlook for tomorrow.
Nikkei with a similar situation to Nasdaq – the major uptrend line got broken. What’s more, we broke the lower line of the triangle and the support on the 28300, which is negative.
Brent Oil bounces from the lower line of the channel-up formation.
The USDCAD is on a key long-term horizontal support. A bounce here wouldn’t be a surprise.
The AUDCHF breaks the lower line of the symmetric triangle pattern, that’s bearish.
The GBPJPY currently creates the right shoulder of the H&S pattern. Here a breakout of the neckline would a mid-term sell signal.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
