EU mid-market update: Major European PMI readings disappoint ahead of a week full of central bank meetings; China is holding Politburo meeting on economic policy.

Notes/Observations

- Focus turns to key rate decisions this week (Fed on Wed, ECB on Thurs, BOJ on Friday). Rate hikes expected for Fed ad ECB while BOJ to keep its ulta-loose policy intact.

- Major European PMI readings missed expectations across the board with Manufacturing remaining in contraction territory; Softer Services readings renew fears of recession in region.

Asia

- China Politburo meeting: Domestic economy facing new challenges; Vows to strengthen domestic consumption; Economic controls to be targeted and powerful.

- Australia July Preliminary PMI Manufacturing registered its 5th straight contraction (49.6 v 48.2 prior).

- Japan July Preliminary PMI Manufacturing registered its 2nd straight contraction (49.4 v 49.8 prior).

- China Securities Journal reiterated various analysts’ views that PBOC had ample room for RRR and rate cuts.

- China PBOC announced that Central Bank Governors of Japan, South Korea and China to meet for first time in four years (12th trilateral CB Governors meeting).

Europe

- Spain's Election result inconclusive and pointing to a hung parliament; Conservative People's Party (PP) fell short of majority. Socialists enjoyed late surge to deny Spain's right wing bloc a majority.

- Italy PM Meloni said to be possibly planning to tell US Pres Biden that Italy to exit China Belt & Road pact.

Americas

- Goldman Sachs analyst sees US recession risk at 20% (prior view was 25%).

Energy

- IEA chief Birol stated that would revise global oil demand growth projections based on the economic growth prospects of China and some other countries.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.3% at 11,237, FTSE -0.2% at 7,664, DAX flat at 16,181, CAC-40 -0.2% at 7,417, IBEX-35 -0.7% at 9,511, FTSE MIB flat at 28,860, SMI +0.2% at 11,234, S&P 500 Futures +0.21%].

Market focal points/key themes

Equities

European indices opened slightly lower and remained into negative territory through the early part of the session cutting losses a bit amid misses in European flash PMIs readings; sectors among those leading to the upside are tech and real estate; lagging sectors include energy and industrials amid fueled recession concerns; Vodafone trades higher in London following trading update; Ryanair shares trade lower as much as 5% in Dublin following earnings and traffic outlook cut following Boeing jets delays; shares of Philips in Amsterdam also turned lower after quarterly results; Bavarian Nordic discontinued its RSV study program and slumped over 20%; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Domino’s Pizza and Bank of Hawaii.

- Consumer discretionary: Plastic Omnium [POM.FR] +6.0% (earnings), Ocado [OCDO.UK] +8.5% (litigation settlement).

- Energy: Shell [SHEL.UK] -1.0% (Chevron preannouncement).

- Financials: Julius Baer [BAER.CH] +8.0% (earnings).

- Healthcare: Koninklijke Philips [PHIA.NL] -7.0% (earnings; raises outlook), Bavarian Nordic [BAVA.DK] -22.5% (discontinues study program), Orexo [ORX.SE] -9.5% (patent win appealed), Roche [ROG.CH] +1.0% (partnership).

- Industrials: Ryanair [RYA.IE] -4.5% (earnings; cuts traffic outlook on Boeing delays), SGS [SHSN.CH] +3.5% (earnings), Meyer Burger Technology [MBTN.CH] -9.0% (prelim results; withdraws outlook; announce new facility).

- Technology: Basler [BSL.DE] -10.5% (cuts outlook citing continued weak demand in the Asian and American markets and increasing signs of recession in Europe).

- Telecom: Vodafone [VOD.UK] +4.5% (trading update; comments on Spanish unit).

Speakers

- Spain's Conservative People's Party (PP) noted that it best option to form a govt was a deal with Socialists party.

- BOJ said to be expected to raise FY23/24 (current year) inflation forecast from 1.8% to 2.5% (above target).

- China Foreign Ministry Daily Briefing noted that Japan (chip-making) export controls coming into effect were deeply dissatisfying.

- China Politburo noted that the domestic economy faced new challenges.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was mixed in the session ahead of the FOMC rate decision on Wed. Rate hikes expected for Fed ad ECB while BOJ to keep its ulta-loose policy intact. Currently markets expect the Fed to hike by 25bps and likely pause through year end afterwards.

- EUR/USD was lower and back below the 1.11 level as major European PMI readings remained in contraction territory thus bringing renewed fears of recession in region. ECB is expected to hike by 25bps on Thursday but the outlook from there will be key. For the time being another hike in Sept could not be ruled out. ECB likely to have the market to understand its commitment to the timely return of inflation to target and its willingness to go higher and longer on the rate path.

- USD/JPY consolidated from Friday’s high above 142 to trade around 141.35 in the session. Dealers noted that BOJ was seen talking about change but not doing much in the short-term.

Economic data

- (FI) Finland Jun PPI M/M: -0.3 v -2.1% prior; Y/Y: -9.5% v -6.5% prior.

- (ES) Spain Jun PPI M/M: +0.7% v -1.5% prior; Y/Y: -8.1% v -6.8% prior.

- (CZ) Czech July Business Confidence: 2.3 v 2.2 prior; Consumer Confidence: -16.5 v -21.8 prior; Composite Confidence (Consumer & Business): -1.4 v -2.6 prior.

- (MY) Malaysia mid-July Foreign Reserves: $111.8B v $111.4B prior.

- (FR) France July Preliminary Manufacturing PMI: 44.5 v 46.0e (6th month of contraction and lowest since May 2020); Services PMI: 47.4 v 48.5e; Composite PMI: 46.6 v 47.7e.

- (DE) Germany July Preliminary Manufacturing PMI: 38.8 v 41.0e (13th straight contraction and lowest since May 2020); Services PMI: 52.0 v 53.0e; Composite PMI: 48.3 v 49.3e.

- (EU) Euro Zone July Preliminary Manufacturing PMI: 42.7 v 43.5e (13th straight contraction and lowest since May 2020); Services PMI: 51.1 v 51.6e; Composite PMI: 48.9 v 49.5e.

- (CH) Swiss weekly Total Sight Deposits (CHF): 489.3B v 494.7B prior; Domestic Sight Deposits: 478.5B v 484.2B prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Jun Unemployment Rate: 3.5% v 3.6%e.

- (TW) Taiwan Jun Industrial Production Y/Y: -16.6% v -16.5%e.

- (TW) Taiwan Jun M1 Money Supply Daily Avg Y/Y: 2.4% v 3.3% prior; M2 Money Supply Daily Avg Y/Y: 5.9% v 6.6% prior.

- (UK) July Preliminary Manufacturing PMI: 45.0 v 46.0e (12th straight contraction); Services PMI: 51.5 v 53.0e; Composite PMI: 50.7 v 52.4e.

Fixed income issuance

- None seen.

Looking ahead

- (IL) Israel Central Bank (BOI) July Minutes.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 ((DE) Germany to sell combined €6.0B in 6-month and 12-month BuBills.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of upcoming I/L bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Jun Unemployment Rate: No est v 3.6% prior.

- 06:00 (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) to sell €2.7-3.2B in 2033, 2054 and 2071 OLO Bonds.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel to sell combined ILS1.4B in 2026, 2029, 2031, 2032 and 2051 bonds.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (IS) Iceland to sell 3-month and 6-month Bills.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland Jun M3 Money Supply M/M: 0.0%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 7.5%e v 7.1% prior.

- 08:00 (IN) India announces details of upcoming bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 08:30 (US) Jun Chicago Fed National Activity Index: -0.16e v -0.15 prior.

- 09:00 (CL) Chile Jun PPI M/M: No est v -4.3% prior.

- 09:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €4.8-6.4B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills (4 tranches).

- 09:45 (US) July Preliminary S&P Manufacturing PMI: 46.2e v 46.3 prior; Services PMI: 54.0e v 54.4 prior; Composite PMI: 53.0e v 53.2 prior.

- 09:45 (UK) BOE Gilt sale operation.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-Week and 26-Week Bills.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 2-Year Notes.

- 16:00 (US) Weekly Crop Progress Report.

- 18:00 (NZ) New Zealand Jun ANZ Heavy Truckometer Heavy M/M: No est v 1.8% prior.

- 19:00 (KR) South Korea Q2 Advance GDP Q/Q: 0.7%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 0.9%e v 0.9% prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia ANZ/Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: No est v 72.6 prior.

- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 40-Year JGB Bonds.