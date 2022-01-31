US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 97.110.

Energies: Mar '22 Crude is Up at 87.64.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Down 6 ticks and trading at 155.18.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 13 ticks Lower and trading at 4420.00.

Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1791.40. Gold is 48 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Shanghai exchange which is Lower. All of Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the Spanish Ibex exchange which is lower at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

Chicago PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member George Speaks at 12:40 PM EST. Major.

Loan Officer Survey is out at 2 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN made its move at around 9:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 01/28/22

S&P - Mar 2022 - 01/28/22

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed Bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Friday Morning. The markets decided to veer to the Upside. The Dow closed Higher by 565 points and the other indices zoomed Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

On Friday we didn't see much in the way of correlation so we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias which means the markets could go anywhere and often does. The markets zoomed to the Upside Friday, and this can only be described as a Dead Cat Bounce which means the market is oversold and has nowhere else to go but up. Why? When the markets have been going down for the last 5 or 6 sessions, everyone decides to short the market, so they take a position to the long side in order to exit their position. Now the market is flooded with buy orders and that turns into the long side looking more favorable. This is typical of a "dead cat bounce" and how it works.