Tuesday was another day of the US Dollar under pressure. However on Tuesday, most of the action happened in the major currencies, with the Euro, Franc, Yen and Pound all extending recent runs against the Buck.
EUR/USD is consolidating around 1.1000, having bounced from 1.0980 due to a weaker US Dollar. The DXY has dropped for the fourth consecutive day, hitting the lowest level in two months under 101.70. Market participants are now awaiting the release of US CPI data on Wednesday.
GBP/USD gained momentum on the back of a weaker US Dollar, following a correction to 1.2885. The pair is currently hovering around 1.2920, which is slightly below the 15-month high it reached earlier on Tuesday at 1.2935.
Gold prices advanced early on Tuesday, peaking at $1,938.45, its highest in almost a month, although resurgent US Dollar demand sees XAU/USD trading in the $1,930 region in the American afternoon.
Bitcoin price remains bound to a range, neither printing significant gains nor recording notable losses. While the lack of volatility could be interpreted as a market devoid of catalysts, such is not the case, as the crypto industry still has much to look forward to.
UPDATE: Nio stock lost 1.8% in the first half hour on Tuesday after opening up as much as 2.5% higher at $11.05. The NASDAQ Composite is slightly lower at the same time due to news that the company will reduce the share of megacap stocks in its NASDAQ 100 index.