Recap 4/14 – Thursday, the S&P opened with a 2-handle gap up and then rallied 11 handles into a 9:35 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 40 handles into a 10:09 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 15 handles higher into an 11:30 AM high From that high, the S&P declined 27 handles into a 12:49 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 23 handles into a 2:04 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 39 handles into the low of the day at the close.

4/14 – The major indices had a strong down day to finish with the following closes; INDU - 113.36; S&P 500 - 54.00: and the NASDAQ Composite - 292.51.

Looking ahead - 4/14 AC we have Geo Mars changing signs and a Full Moon. This is a strong combination and usually knocks the Stock Market lower for 1 – 2 days. A big down opening on Monday could lead to a Monday AM low. However, a big up opening could lead to a AM high and further decline. Please see details below.

The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

3. A. 4/14 AM – Moon’s North Node 60 Neptune. Moderate change in trend Cattle, Commodity Index, Cotton, Oats, Oil.

B. 4/14 PM – Jupiter 120 US Mercury. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 4/14 AC – Geo Mars enters Pisces. Important change in trend Commodity Index, Oil.

D. 4/14 AC – Full Moon in Libra. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Sugar, Wheat.

4. A. 4/20 AC – Moon’s North Node 90 Saturn. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Coffee, Cotton, Silver.

B. 4/22 AC– Helio Mars enters Aquarius. Important change in trend Copper.

C. 4/22 AC – Jupiter Parallel US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

5. A. 4/27 AC – Neptune 120 US Mercury. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

B. 4/28 AC – Jupiter 60 US Pluto. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 4/28 AC – Mercury Maximum Elongation East. Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

D. 4/29 AM – Pluto in Capricorn turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Cocoa, Hogs, T-Bonds.

E. 4/29 AC – Solar Eclipse in Taurus. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Cattle, Cotton.

F. 4/29 AC – Jupiter 45 US MC. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

G. 5/04 AC – Saturn 150 US Mercury. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

H. 5/04 AC – Uranus 150 US Saturn. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

4/15/ 22 – 16,641(129^2) from 9/22/1976 major high.

DJIA* – 4/18, 4/26 Fibonacci – 4/18, 4/21, 4/29.

Astro – 4/18, 4/25, 4/28, 4/29, 4/29 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4320 Resistance – 4420.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4320 Resistance – 4420.

Please see below the March Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.