Recap 4/14 – Thursday, the S&P opened with a 2-handle gap up and then rallied 11 handles into a 9:35 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 40 handles into a 10:09 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 15 handles higher into an 11:30 AM high From that high, the S&P declined 27 handles into a 12:49 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 23 handles into a 2:04 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 39 handles into the low of the day at the close.
4/14 – The major indices had a strong down day to finish with the following closes; INDU - 113.36; S&P 500 - 54.00: and the NASDAQ Composite - 292.51.
Looking ahead - 4/14 AC we have Geo Mars changing signs and a Full Moon. This is a strong combination and usually knocks the Stock Market lower for 1 – 2 days. A big down opening on Monday could lead to a Monday AM low. However, a big up opening could lead to a AM high and further decline. Please see details below.
The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
3. A. 4/14 AM – Moon’s North Node 60 Neptune. Moderate change in trend Cattle, Commodity Index, Cotton, Oats, Oil.
B. 4/14 PM – Jupiter 120 US Mercury. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
C. 4/14 AC – Geo Mars enters Pisces. Important change in trend Commodity Index, Oil.
D. 4/14 AC – Full Moon in Libra. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Sugar, Wheat.
4. A. 4/20 AC – Moon’s North Node 90 Saturn. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Coffee, Cotton, Silver.
B. 4/22 AC– Helio Mars enters Aquarius. Important change in trend Copper.
C. 4/22 AC – Jupiter Parallel US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
5. A. 4/27 AC – Neptune 120 US Mercury. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
B. 4/28 AC – Jupiter 60 US Pluto. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
C. 4/28 AC – Mercury Maximum Elongation East. Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
D. 4/29 AM – Pluto in Capricorn turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Cocoa, Hogs, T-Bonds.
E. 4/29 AC – Solar Eclipse in Taurus. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Cattle, Cotton.
F. 4/29 AC – Jupiter 45 US MC. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
G. 5/04 AC – Saturn 150 US Mercury. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
H. 5/04 AC – Uranus 150 US Saturn. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock market key dates
Market Math
4/15/ 22 – 16,641(129^2) from 9/22/1976 major high.
DJIA* – 4/18, 4/26 Fibonacci – 4/18, 4/21, 4/29.
Astro – 4/18, 4/25, 4/28, 4/29, 4/29 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4320 Resistance – 4420.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4320 Resistance – 4420.
Please see below the March Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0800 following Thursday's slump
After suffering heavy losses and plunging to its weakest level in two years at 1.0757 amid the European Central Bank's inaction on Thursday, EUR/USD staged a modest recovery. With the market action turning subdued on Easter Friday, the pair is moving sideways slightly above 1.0800.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.3050, looks to post small weekly gains
GBP/USD is fluctuating in a tight range above 1.3050 on Friday and remains on track to close the week modestly higher. The sharp decline witnessed in EUR/GBP after ECB's policy decisions suggest that the British pound captured some of the capital outflows out of the euro.
Gold aims $2,000 amid a solid rebound to near $1,960, yields surge
Gold witnessed a strong rebound in the late New York session from around $1,961.00 following a minor correction in the US dollar Index (DXY). Investors preferred the precious metal for parking their funds amid a long weekend due to the Easter holiday.
Bitcoin: What are the odds for a 2022 bull run
Bitcoin price is positioned at a level that is likely to result in a quick run-up to key levels. On-chain metrics are hinting at a massive bullish outlook from a long-term perspective.
Lagarde: Inflation Oui, rate hikes Non, growth N'est-ce Pas Premium
Facing the risks of European war for the first time in two generations, the ECB will keep its economic support untouched despite inflation that has rocketed to nearly four times its official target.