Special announcement – It’s time for the FED FOMC two day meeting with their policy announcement on 3/16 at 2 PM EDT.
Recap 3/15 - Tuesday, the S&P gapped up 16 handles and then immediately rallied another 25 handles into a 9:33 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 26 handles into a 9:44 AM low. From that low, the S&P zig zagged 57 handles higher into an 11:52 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 20 handles into a 12:03 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 27 handles into a 12:36 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 29 handles into a 2:21 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 53 handles into a 3:54 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined about 10 handles into the close.
3/15 – The major indices had a very strong up day to finish per the following closes: INDU + 599.10; S&P 500 + 89.34: and the NASDAQ Composite + 367.40.
Looking ahead - Our next planetary change in trend window is 3/16 AC. This is the beginning of a three day planetary cluster.
The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
2. A. 3/16 AC – Uranus 120 US PF. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
B. 3/17 AC – Full Moon in Virgo. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals & especially Soybeans.
C. 3/18 PM – Saturn 135 US Jupiter. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
D. 3/18 AC – Venus Maximum Elongation West. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Sugar & Wheat.
E. 3/18 AC – Saturn 120 US Mars. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
F. 3/24 AC – Geo Saturn Contra-Parallel Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, COPPER, & Cotton.
G. 3/28 PM – Uranus 60 US Sun. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock market key dates
Market math
3/19/22 – 37,761 (181^2) days from the 7/08/1932 MAJOR low.
3/19/22 – 4,761 (69^2) days from the 3/06/2009 major low.
3/21/22 – 76 music + Lucas days from the 1/04/2022 major high.
3/26/22 – 32,768 music days from the MAJOR 7/08/1932 low.
3/26/22 – 81 (9^2) days from the 1/04/2022 major high.
DJIA* – 3/21, 3/25 AC.
S&P 500* - 3/21, 3/23, 3/25 AC.
Fibonacci – 3/18.
Astro – 3/18-21, 3/23, 3/25.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4160, 4115 Resistance – 4300.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart
Support - 4160 Resistance – 4300.
Please see below the March Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
