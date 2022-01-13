1/12 Recap - The S&P opened with a 13 handle gap up and then traded another 14 handles higher into a 9:33 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 17 handles into a 9:41 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 22 handles into a 10:14 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 39 handles into an 11:18 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 22 handles into 12:59 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 19 handles into a 2:04 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 11 handles into a 2:32 PM high. From that high, the S&P traded in a narrow 7 handle sideways range, culminating with a low at 3:43 PM. From that low, the S&P rallied 8 handles into the close.

1/12 – Following a strong up first hour and then a sharp decline into an 11:18 AM low of the day, the S&P recovered to the middle of its range for a small up day per the following closes: INDU + 38.30; S&P 500 + 13.28; and the NASDAQ Composite + 34.94.

Looking ahead - We have a huge cluster of planetary events coming over the next two trading days and into the weekend. This may not be resolved until Tuesday, given that Monday, January 17 is a US market holiday.

The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2. A. 01/12 PM – Saturn 0 US MC. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

B. 01/13 AC – Neptune 90 US Mars. Important change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 01/13 AC – " Mercury in Aquarius turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Corn, Copper, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

D. 01/14 AC – Saturn Contra-Parallel US Mercury. Important change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

E. 01/14 AC – Mercury Perihelion. Major change in trend CORN, Gold, Oats, OJ, Soybeans, Wheat.

F. 01/14 AC – Full Moon in Cancer. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals and especially Silver.

G. 01/14 AC – Uranus in Taurus turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton.

Stock market key dates

Market math

DJIA* – 1/18, 1/20, 1/24, 1/25-26, 1/28 AC.

S&P 500* – 1/18, 1/19, 1/28 AC.

Fibonacci – 1/13, 1/21, 1/25.

Astro – 1/12-13, 1/14, 1/18, 1/24, 1/25-26, 1/28 AC..

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4720, Resistance – 4760.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4720, 4580 Resistance – 4760.

Please see below the January Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.