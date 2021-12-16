12/15 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 2 handle gap up and then rallied another 4 handles for a 9:31 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 25 handles into a 10:00 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 18 handles into a 10:43 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 11 handles into an 11:43 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P traded in an 11 handle trading range, culminating with a low at the 2:00 PM Fed announcement. From that low, the S&P rocketed 49 handles into a 2:14 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 26 handles into a 2:28 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied strongly 73 handles into a 3:40 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 21 handles into a 3:49 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 24 handles into the close.

12/15 – The major indices, following a mid-day dip, following the Fed 2 PM announcement, launched into a huge rally with the following closes: The DJIA + 383.25; S&P 500 + 75.76; and the Nasdaq Composite + 327.64.

Looking ahead – Wednesday finished with a big reversal rally into the close. We have a moderate 12/15 AC change in trend due. What happens on Thursday will likely set up Friday as a pivotal day leading into our mega 12/17 AC change in trend window. Please see below.

The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2. C. 12/15 AC – Jupiter 135 US Sun. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

3. A. 12/17 AC – Saturn Contra-Parallel US North Node. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

B. 12/17 AC – Full Moon at Apogee in Gemini. Major Change in Trend Financials, Grains, & Precious Metals.

C. 12/17 AC – Venus in Capricorn turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, Cotton, Sugar, and Wheat.

D. 12/17 AC – Mars 0 South Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Gold, & OJ.

E. 12/17 AC – Venus 0 North Latitude. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, Cotton, Sugar, & Wheat.

Stock market key dates

Market math

12/26 – 676 Days (26^2) from the 2/19/2020 major high.

12/28 – 15,54 (112^2) from the 8/25/1987 major high.

DJIA – 12/22, 12/29, 12/31 AC.

Fibonacci – 12/16, 12/20, 12/28, 12/30.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4615 Resistance – 4715, 4745.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4615 Resistance – 4715, 4745.

Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.