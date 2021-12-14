SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT – I found a small mistake in the December Astro-Trend letter. Please see 3.B. below and on Page 1 of the letter. I mistakenly wrote that was a Lunar Eclipse. In fact, it is a Full Moon at Apogee. Please correct this in your letter. This should have no effect on any analysis or forecast for the 12/17 AC change in trend window.

12/13 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 2 handle gap down and then zig zagged another 38 handles lower into an 11:56 AM low. From that low, the S&P gradually rallied 19 handles into a 3:05 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 22 handles into the close and the low of the day.

12/13 – The major indices closed with a strong down day with the following closes: The DJIA – 320.04; S&P 500 - 43.05; and the Nasdaq Composite – 217.32.

Looking ahead – We got the change in trend high we expected for Monday. When Mars changes signs, as we had over the 12/10 weekend, it is usually a 1 - 2 day correction or move. Use a trailing stop loss or trend line stop to protect profits. Looking ahead, the next MAJOR change in trend window is 12/17 AC, which is a mega change in trend cluster. Please see below. This is probably the most powerful change in trend window for this month.

The NOW Index has returned to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2. C. 12/15 AC – Jupiter 135 US Sun. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

3. A. 12/17 AC – Saturn Contra-Parallel US North Node. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

B. 12/17 AC – Full Moon at Apogee in Gemini. Major Change in Trend Financials, Grains, & Precious Metals.

C. 12/17 AC – Venus in Capricorn turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, Cotton, Sugar, and Wheat.

D. 12/17 AC – Mars 0 South Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Gold, & OJ.

E. 12/17 AC – Venus 0 North Latitude. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, Cotton, Sugar, & Wheat.

Stock market key dates

Market math

12/26 – 676 Days (26^2) from the 2/19/2020 major high.

12/28 – 15,54 (112^2) from the 8/25/1987 major high.

DJIA – 12/22, 12/29, 12/31 AC.

Fibonacci – 12/16, 12/20, 12/28, 12/30.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4665, 4635. 4610 Resistance – 4715, 4725, 4745.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.