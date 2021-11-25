SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENTS – Thursday, November 25, is a US Market holiday. Most markets will be closed for the day session. HAPPY THANKSGIVING!
Friday, November 26, will be a half day for most markets, with the NYSE closing at 1:00 PM EST, Stocks Index Futures at 1:15 PM EST, and most commodities will also close early. Have a great weekend!
This will probably be the last update for about one week. We have some major events happening next week, so read the letter as soon as you get it.
The December letters will go out late night, Sunday, November 28, 2021.
11/24 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 15 handle gap down and then traded another 15 handles lower into a 9:33 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 13 handles into a 9:37 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 15 handles into an 9:47 AM low of the day. that low, the S&P rallied25 handles into an 11:30 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 10 handles into a 12:26 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 33 handles into a 1:26 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 17 handles into a 2:12 PM low. From that low, the S&P zig zagged 20 – 22 handles higher into the close, closing near the high of the day.
11/24 – The major indices, following a fairly large dip in the morning, closed mixed to moderately higher, per the following closes:
The DJIA - 9.42; S&P 500 + 10.76; and the Nasdaq Composite + 70.09.
Looking ahead – Our next major change in trend window is at the end of this week.
The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
4. B. 11/26 AC – Jupiter Parallel Latitude US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
C. 11/29 AC – Saturn 120 US Uranus. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock market key dates
Market Math
11/29 – 5,161 Music Days from the major 10/11/2007 high.
Fibonacci – 11/26.
Astro – 11/26.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4665 Resistance – 4755.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4665 Resistance – 4755.
Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
As of November 22, I am dropping the charts from pages 25 and 27.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.1220
EUR/USD continues to edge higher on Thursday and trades in the positive territory above 1.1220. Account of the European Central Bank's Monetary Policy Meeting showed that policy had to be patient in the face of elevated uncertainty around medium-term prospects.
GBP/USD loses recovery momentum, retreats below 1.3330
GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure during the European trading hours and erased the daily recovery gains to turn flat on the day below 1.3330. BoE Governor Bailey is scheduled to deliver a speech later in the day.
Gold: $1,800 likely to cap XAU/USD’s road to recovery
The precious metal is in the green zone for the first time this week, attempting to recover a part of Wednesday’s sell-off to three-week lows of $1,779. Thanksgiving Holiday in the US offers little motivation to the dollar bulls.
Why $88,000 is an easy target for Bitcoin price
BTC price is ready for a significant ascent. Analysts expect the leading cryptocurrency’s price to double by the end of the year. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that $88,000 is an easy target for BTC price to reach.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.