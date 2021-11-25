SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENTS – Thursday, November 25, is a US Market holiday. Most markets will be closed for the day session. HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

Friday, November 26, will be a half day for most markets, with the NYSE closing at 1:00 PM EST, Stocks Index Futures at 1:15 PM EST, and most commodities will also close early. Have a great weekend!

This will probably be the last update for about one week. We have some major events happening next week, so read the letter as soon as you get it.

The December letters will go out late night, Sunday, November 28, 2021.

11/24 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 15 handle gap down and then traded another 15 handles lower into a 9:33 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 13 handles into a 9:37 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 15 handles into an 9:47 AM low of the day. that low, the S&P rallied25 handles into an 11:30 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 10 handles into a 12:26 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 33 handles into a 1:26 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 17 handles into a 2:12 PM low. From that low, the S&P zig zagged 20 – 22 handles higher into the close, closing near the high of the day.





11/24 – The major indices, following a fairly large dip in the morning, closed mixed to moderately higher, per the following closes:

The DJIA - 9.42; S&P 500 + 10.76; and the Nasdaq Composite + 70.09.

Looking ahead – Our next major change in trend window is at the end of this week.

The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).



4. B. 11/26 AC – Jupiter Parallel Latitude US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 11/29 AC – Saturn 120 US Uranus. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

11/29 – 5,161 Music Days from the major 10/11/2007 high.

Fibonacci – 11/26.

Astro – 11/26.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4665 Resistance – 4755.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4665 Resistance – 4755.





Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.

As of November 22, I am dropping the charts from pages 25 and 27.