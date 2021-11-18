11/17 Recap: - The S&P opened flat and then declined 17 handles into a 10:00 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P zig zagged 17 handles into a 12:00 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 16 handles into a 12:33 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 11 handles into a 2:00 PM high. From that high, the S&P traded in about an 8 handle trading range, culminating with a high at 3:49 PM. From that high, the S&P declined7 handles into the close.

11/17 – The three major indices closed with a moderate down day with the following closes: The DJIA - 211.17; S&P 500 - 12.23; and the Nasdaq Composite - 52.28.

Looking ahead – Wednesday’s decline reduced the potential for a possible Lunar Eclipse high. Ideally, we would like to see a strong up day on Thursday. Stay tuned! Please see details below.

The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

3. A. 11/18 AC – Full Moon/Lunar Eclipse in Taurus. Major Change in Trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals and especially Cattle and Cotton.

B. 11/19 PM – Uranus 120 US Part of Fortune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar

C. 11/19 AC – Mercury 0 South Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

11/29 – 5,161 Music Days from the major 10/11/2007 high.

Fibonacci – 11/19-22, 11/26.

Astro – 11/17, 11/19, 11/22, 11/26.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4695, 4670 Resistance – 4720.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart

Support - 4670 Resistance – 4720, 4761.

Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.