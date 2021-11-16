11/15 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 6 handle gap up and then traded another 8 handles higher, into a 9:39 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 24 handles into a 12:22 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 12 handles into a 1:18 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 9 handles into a 2:26 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 8 handles into a 3:27 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 9 handles into a 3:50 PM low. From that low, the S&P bounced 7 handles into the close.

11/15 – The three major indices closed with a mixed flat day per the following closes: The DJIA - 12.86; S&P 500 - 0.05; and the Nasdaq Composite - 7.11.



Looking ahead – We had one Fibonacci change in trend point for this past weekend. The S&P opened Monday with a brief 14 handle rally and that was the high of the day. The planets are taking a few days off. It should get very interesting in a few days. Please see details below.

The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

3. A. 11/18 AC – Full Moon/Lunar Eclipse in Taurus. Major Change in Trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals and especially Cattle and Cotton.

B. 11/19 PM – Uranus 120 US Part of Fortune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 11/19 AC – Mercury 0 South Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

Stock market key dates

Market math

11/29 – 5,161 Music Days from the major 10/11/2007 high.

Fibonacci – 11/19-22, 11/26.

Astro – 11/17, 11/19, 11/22, 11/26.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Looks like an inflexion point. Something gotta give!

Support - 4660, 4630 Resistance – 4700.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4660, 4630 Resistance – 4700.





Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.



