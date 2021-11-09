Special feature

The past two nights, we have had an interesting line up of the Planets and the Moon in the night sky as shown in the following illustration.

11/08 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 3 handle gap up and then traded another 14 handles higher into a 9:36 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P zig zagged lower 21 handles into a 12:05 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 13 handles into a 2:20 PM high. From that high, the S&P traded in a choppy narrow sideways trading range, culminating with a high at 3:04 PM. From that high, the S&P declined 8 handles into a 3:50 PM low. From that low, the S&P bounced 4 – 5 handles into the close.

11//05 – The three major indices, following a strong up opening, closed with small to moderate gains per the following closes:

The DJIA + 104.27; S&P 500 + 4.17; and the Nasdaq Composite + 10.80. The DJIA made a new all-time high at 36,565.73.

Looking ahead – As laid out over the weekend, so far, it looks like the S&P is caught in a range between Thursday’s low and Friday’s high. The next change in trend in is due 11/10. After that, the picture gets rather quiet for more than a week. That means that whatever trend is resolved by 11/11, will likely continue for about one week.

The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).



D. 11/09 AC – Saturn 180 US North Node. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

3. A. 11/18 AC – Full Moon/Lunar Eclipse in Taurus. Major Change in Trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals and especially Cattle and Cotton.

B. 11/19 PM – Uranus 120 US Part of Fortune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.



C. 11/19 AC – Mercury 0 South Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

Stock market key dates

Market math

11/29 – 5,161 Music Days from the major 10/11/2007 high.

Fibonacci – 11/10, 11/13, 11/19-22, 11/26.

Astro – 11/08, 11/10, 11/17, 11/19, 11/22, 11/26.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support – 4690, 4660 Resistance – 4719, 4752, 4761.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4690, 4660 Resistance – 4719, 4752, 4761.







Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.







