Please note this huge Solar Storm occurred over the 4/08 weekend, coinciding with our huge 4/08 AC planetary line up.

Recap 4/11 – Monday, the S&P opened with a 36 handle gap down and then declined another 33 handles into an 11:25 AM low. From that low, theS&P traded into a narrow trading range, culminating with a high at 3:02 PM. From that high, the S&P declined about 34 handles into the low of the day near the close.

4/11 – The major indices had a very large down d ay to finish per the following closes: INDU - 413.04; S&P 500 - 75.75: and the NASDAQ Composite - 299.04.

Looking ahead - We had a large down day on Monday. However, we mostly disqualified Monday for a reversal, due to the indecisive price action on Friday. Our next change in trend window is due on 4/12 AM with Geo Jupiter 0 Neptune in Pisces. Please note that Jupiter aligns with Neptune about every 13 years. However, this only occurs in Pisces, the home sign for Neptune, ever 166 years. Therefore, we have three factors all pointing to Oil and Inflation related markets. Coincidently, the monthly CPI inflation will be released at 8:00 AM EDT on 4/12. Amazing!

Please keep in mind this is the culmination of a very long term cycle. If effective, it may take a day to resolve.

The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2. E. 4/12 AM– Jupiter 0 Neptune. Major change in trend Commodity Index, Oats, Oil.

F. 4/12 AC – Jupiter 60 Moon’s North Node. Moderate change in trend Cattle, Commodity Index, Cotton, Oats, Oil.

3. A. 4/14 AM – Moon’s North Node 60 Neptune. Moderate change in trend Cattle, Commodity Index, Cotton, Oats, Oil.

B. 4/14 PM – Jupiter 120 US Mercury. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 4/14 AC – Geo Mars enters Pisces. Important change in trend Commodity Index, Oil.

D. 4/14 AC – Full Moon in Libra. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Sugar, Wheat.

Stock market key dates

Market math

4/15/ 22 – 16,641(129^2) from 9/22/1976 major high.

DJIA* – 4/11, 4/18, 4/26.

Fibonacci – 4/18, 4/21, 4/29.

Astro – *4/11*, 4/12, 4/18, 4/25, 4/28, 4/29, 4/29 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4370 Resistance – 4470.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4370 Resistance – 4470.

Please see below the March Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.