Recap 4/12 – Monday, the S&P opened with a 25 handle gap up and then rallied another 33 handles into a 9:54 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 32 handles into a 10:52 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 20 handles into a 11:35 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 78 handles into a 3:32 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 16 handles into the close.

4/12 – The major indices, following a strong opening rally, had a big decline into a 3:32 PM low of the day and then finished with a small net decline for the day per the following closes: INDU – 87.72; S&P 500 - 15.08: and the NASDAQ Composite - 40.39. It is worth noting that Crude Oil had a big reversal from an early AM low to rally 8 handles or $8,000 per contract.

Looking ahead - The next major change in trend window is due over the 4/14 thee day weekend. Please see details below.

The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2. E. 4/12 AM– Jupiter 0 Neptune. Major change in trend Commodity Index, Oats, Oil.

F. 4/12 AC – Jupiter 60 Moon’s North Node. Moderate change in trend Cattle, Commodity Index, Cotton, Oats, Oil.

3. A. 4/14 AM – Moon’s North Node 60 Neptune. Moderate change in trend Cattle, Commodity Index, Cotton, Oats, Oil.

B. 4/14 PM – Jupiter 120 US Mercury. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 4/14 AC – Geo Mars enters Pisces. Important change in trend Commodity Index, Oil.

D. 4/14 AC – Full Moon in Libra. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Sugar, Wheat.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

4/15/ 22 – 16,641(129^2) from 9/22/1976 major high.

DJIA* – 4/18, 4/26 Fibonacci – 4/18, 4/21, 4/29.

Astro – 4/12, 4/18, 4/25, 4/28, 4/29, 4/29 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4360 Resistance – 4440.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4360 Resistance – 4440.

Please see below the March Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.