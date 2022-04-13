Recap 4/12 – Monday, the S&P opened with a 25 handle gap up and then rallied another 33 handles into a 9:54 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 32 handles into a 10:52 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 20 handles into a 11:35 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 78 handles into a 3:32 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 16 handles into the close.
4/12 – The major indices, following a strong opening rally, had a big decline into a 3:32 PM low of the day and then finished with a small net decline for the day per the following closes: INDU – 87.72; S&P 500 - 15.08: and the NASDAQ Composite - 40.39. It is worth noting that Crude Oil had a big reversal from an early AM low to rally 8 handles or $8,000 per contract.
Looking ahead - The next major change in trend window is due over the 4/14 thee day weekend. Please see details below.
The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
2. E. 4/12 AM– Jupiter 0 Neptune. Major change in trend Commodity Index, Oats, Oil.
F. 4/12 AC – Jupiter 60 Moon’s North Node. Moderate change in trend Cattle, Commodity Index, Cotton, Oats, Oil.
3. A. 4/14 AM – Moon’s North Node 60 Neptune. Moderate change in trend Cattle, Commodity Index, Cotton, Oats, Oil.
B. 4/14 PM – Jupiter 120 US Mercury. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
C. 4/14 AC – Geo Mars enters Pisces. Important change in trend Commodity Index, Oil.
D. 4/14 AC – Full Moon in Libra. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Sugar, Wheat.
Stock market key dates
Market Math
4/15/ 22 – 16,641(129^2) from 9/22/1976 major high.
DJIA* – 4/18, 4/26 Fibonacci – 4/18, 4/21, 4/29.
Astro – 4/12, 4/18, 4/25, 4/28, 4/29, 4/29 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4360 Resistance – 4440.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4360 Resistance – 4440.
Please see below the March Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates recovery after flirting with the year low
The American dollar came under strong selling pressure as government bond yields retreat sharply. EUR/USD trading around 1.0870, as equities shrug off worrisome US inflation-related figures.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3100, trades at fresh weekly highs
GBP/USD trades near an intraday high of 1.3074, as market players drop the greenback. UK inflation hit 7% YoY in March, a 30-year high ahead of the Bank of England monetary policy meeting next week.
Gold: Upward pressure intact despite signs of near-term exhaustion
Gold maintains its bullish bias, trading near a fresh multi-week high of $1,981.57. A generalized risk-averse mood alongside the dollar’s weakness during the American session maintained the metal bid throughout the day.
XRP price targets $1 after big win in SEC vs Ripple lawsuit
Payment giant Ripple is closer to a win in the SEC vs. Ripple case as Judge Sarah Netburn denies the SEC’s request to keep certain documents privileged.
DWAC stock spikes on Fox News signing up
DWAC was back in the news on Tuesday as FOX News reportedly officially joined Truth Social. DWAC stock has spiked to $175 before retreating to $40.