12/29 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 2 handle gap up and then rallied another 12 handles into an 9:41 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 22 handles into a 10:16 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 15 handles into an 11:05 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 13 handles into a 12:32 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 23 handles into a 3:50 PM high of the day. 3:48 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined about 11 handles into the close.

12/29 – The major indices had a mixed to small up day with the following closes: The DJIA + 90..42; S&P 500 + 6.71; and the Nasdaq Composite - 15.51. The DJIA made a new all-time high at 36,571.55.

Looking ahead - Wednesday was a mostly sideways day. The S&P seems to now be aligned with our Planetary Index models which are showing a mostly sideways trend into the end of the month. We have one Fibonacci change in trend point for 12/30. Be alert for the New Moon at Perigee over the New Year’s Day weekend.

The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

4. G. 12/31 AC – New Moon in Capricorn at Perigee. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals and especially Coffee.

Stock market key dates

Market math

DJIA – 12/31 AC.

Fibonacci – 12/30.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4780 Resistance – 4834.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4780 Resistance – 4834.





Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.

As of December 27, I am dropping Planetary Index models marked Pages 28 and 30.



