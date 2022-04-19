Key highlights
Japanese FM Suzuki said that the damage to the economy from a weakening yen at present is greater than the benefits accruing to it, making the most explicit warning yet against the currency's recent slump versus the dollar. The yen's fall has worsened imported inflationary pressures in Japan amid a spike in global commodity and oil costs, and an increase in supply snags.
OPEC+ produced 1.45 mln barrels per day (bpd) below its production targets in March, as Russian output began to decline following sanctions imposed by the West, a report from the producer alliance seen by Reuters showed.
Major central banks, already plotting interest rate hikes in a fight against inflation, are also preparing a common pullback from key financial markets in the first-ever round of global "quantitative tightening" expected to restrict credit and add stress to an already-slowing world economy. Morgan Stanley analysts recently estimated the Fed, BoE, ECB, and BoJ could see their portfolios shrink by $2.2 trillion over the 12 months beginning in May.
USD/INR movement
The USDINR pair opened gapped up at 76.31 and remained volatile during the day to settle at 76.51 levels. The pair ended higher tracking the strong dollar in the overseas market and higher crude oil price and the selloff in domestic equities amid dollar buying by oil importers. Oil was mixed with a sudden fall in Libyan supplies adding to concerns about the tight market.
Global currency updates
The euro traded sideways against the US dollar as investors await the final speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before the mega event of monetary policy announcement in May. The EURUSD pair has remained vulnerable in the past few trading sessions due to the dovish ECB, rising inflation, and Russia-Ukraine tension.
The GBPUSD pair too traded sideways as market participants continue to price in a more aggressive Fed response to tackle rampant US inflation as supporting the dollar. Market participants are now focusing on the speech from Fed Chair to get the directional impetus along with updates from the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Bond market
U.S. Treasury yields rose, as traders fret over concerns about rising inflation and tighter monetary policy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note briefly touched 2.91%, reaching levels not seen since late 2018. The benchmark rate later eased from those levels and is now trading at around 2.88%. Concerns around rising inflation and its effect on economic growth have seen investors sell out of bonds over the past couple of months, pushing up yields. The domestic bond market looked seeking for direction as the 10-year G-Sec benchmark closed at 7.152%.
Equity market
The market declined sharply from the intra-day high in the last trading hour on account of escalating tensions on Russia Ukraine front and reversal in US Dow Futures and European markets. Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 ended a volatile session sharply lower, dragged by losses across sectors. Financial, IT, consumer durable, and auto stocks were the biggest drags on both headline indices. Broader markets also weakened, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices falling around 1.5% each. The Sensex slipped 1.23% lower at 56,463.15 while the Nifty 50 sinks 1.25% to settle at 16,958.65.
Evening sunshine
"Focus to be on the US Building Permits data due later today."
European stocks were lower, with investors’ attention focused on the latest developments in the war between Russia and Ukraine. U.S. stock futures wobbled between small gains and losses and bond yields continued to climb, as investors looked to a cross-section of corporate earnings reports for insights on how businesses were weathering a period of rampant inflation. The focus will be on the US Building Permits data due later today.
