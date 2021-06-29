Major boost for tech giants after Facebook (FB Stock) ruling [Video]

- Sentiment across the market at the European open (00:00).
- Tech outperformance following a lift in Facebook shares (1:48).
- WTI crude has drifted off recent highs ahead of OPEC+ meeting (3:10).
- US banks rise after-market as they hike dividends & resume buybacks (5:00).
- UK Government ready to lift COVID rules as planned on 19th July (6:09).
- Mixing Astra & Pfizer shots create a strong immune response (7:14).
- Main calendar events to watch today (9:26).
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.19 ahead of German CPI, Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading near 1.19, down on the day. Dollar strength and virus fears weigh on the pair ahead of ECB President Lagarde's speech and the release of German CPI figures for June.
GBP/USD hits new weekly low on dollar strength
GBP/USD has slipped below 1.3850, the lowest in over a week as the dollar gains ground across the board. The BOE's dovishness and worries about rising UK covid cases are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD drops to over one-week lows, below $1,770 level
Gold added to the previous day's modest losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.
Cardano price anticipates bullish breakout
Cardano price consolidates between two converging trend lines, hinting at a volatile move soon. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $1.40 confirms an uptrend, but a breakdown of $1.20 indicates a new downtrend.
Where are the Central Bank's positioned as we enter July?
The central banks are listed below with their current state of play. ECB - A steady hand, with increasing optimism There were four reasons for increasing optimism from the ECB going forward.