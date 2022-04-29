During the past years tensions between different countries have arisen related to trade restrictions, most notably so between the US and China. The new geopolitical situation following the war in Ukraine raises many question relating the future of global trade and globalisation more broadly.

In this paper we envision 3 possible longer-term geopolitical scenarios and how these could affect the global economy; 1) a new cold war, 2) limited deglobalisation and spheres of interest and 3) a return to globalisation.

Both a new cold war and a regime with spheres of interest would most likely lead to lower longer term growth and higher inflation pressures compared to a return to globalisation scenario.

After decades of expanding globalisation, when rising trade and investment flows have boosted global economic growth, the future for globalisation looks highly uncertain. Following the global pandemic, rising tensions between the world’s two superpowers China and the US and drastic western sanctions applied toward Russia after its invasion of Ukraine all point towards challenges for globalisation going forward.

At the same time, the energy transition and the ESG focus are shifting global power balances and fundamentally changing global demand and supply in many areas. Even without policy-induced changes, the global economy is going to see significant shifts as non-western countries populates close to seven billion people against about a billion in the so-called western countries. Hence, the west is very likely to be outgrown in economic size by non-western markets over the next decades.

In this note we discuss the long-term macroeconomic implications (5-10 years) of the different geopolitical scenarios. We zoom in on three key parameters: 1) economic growth, 2) inflation and 3) the evolution of the global financial system. First, in terms of economic growth, we discuss different drivers under each scenario affecting productivity and trade particularly. Second, in terms of inflation, we discuss implications for e.g. labour markets (wage pressures), supply chain issues as well as businesses’ pricing power (affecting producer and consumer prices). Thirdly, we think it is relevant to comment on implications for the global financial system under each scenario. The table in the margin summarises our analysis for global growth and inflation.

