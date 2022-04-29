-
During the past years tensions between different countries have arisen related to trade restrictions, most notably so between the US and China. The new geopolitical situation following the war in Ukraine raises many question relating the future of global trade and globalisation more broadly.
-
In this paper we envision 3 possible longer-term geopolitical scenarios and how these could affect the global economy; 1) a new cold war, 2) limited deglobalisation and spheres of interest and 3) a return to globalisation.
-
Both a new cold war and a regime with spheres of interest would most likely lead to lower longer term growth and higher inflation pressures compared to a return to globalisation scenario.
After decades of expanding globalisation, when rising trade and investment flows have boosted global economic growth, the future for globalisation looks highly uncertain. Following the global pandemic, rising tensions between the world’s two superpowers China and the US and drastic western sanctions applied toward Russia after its invasion of Ukraine all point towards challenges for globalisation going forward.
At the same time, the energy transition and the ESG focus are shifting global power balances and fundamentally changing global demand and supply in many areas. Even without policy-induced changes, the global economy is going to see significant shifts as non-western countries populates close to seven billion people against about a billion in the so-called western countries. Hence, the west is very likely to be outgrown in economic size by non-western markets over the next decades.
In this note we discuss the long-term macroeconomic implications (5-10 years) of the different geopolitical scenarios. We zoom in on three key parameters: 1) economic growth, 2) inflation and 3) the evolution of the global financial system. First, in terms of economic growth, we discuss different drivers under each scenario affecting productivity and trade particularly. Second, in terms of inflation, we discuss implications for e.g. labour markets (wage pressures), supply chain issues as well as businesses’ pricing power (affecting producer and consumer prices). Thirdly, we think it is relevant to comment on implications for the global financial system under each scenario. The table in the margin summarises our analysis for global growth and inflation.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0500 after US PCE inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory in positive territory above 1.0500 but seems to be having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum amid a negative shift in risk mood. The data from the US showed that the Core PCE inflation declined to 5.2% on a yearly basis in March, coming in lower than the market expectation of 5.3%.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2550 as investors assess latest US data
GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure and fell below 1.2550 in the early American session, erasing a portion of its daily gains. The annual PCE inflation in the US jumped to 6.6% in March from 6.3% in February but the Core PCE declined to 5.2% from 5.3% in the same period.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, stays above $1,900
Gold lost its traction and started to pull away from the daily high it set at $1,920. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day after the mixed PCE inflation data from the US, making it difficult for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin price has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.
BABA soars on Bloomberg report of easing regulatory fears
Alibaba (BABA) stock is soaring on Friday as Chinese equities participate in a strong, broad-based rally. The Chinese authorities are apparently looking at more economic stimulus measures to boost economic activity and demand.