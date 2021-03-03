The improvement in Europe has stalled as some countries see higher number of COVID-19 cases again. Among others this is evident in Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Austria. However, our base case (which is also the consensus story) remains that restrictions are eased gradually in spring and that restrictions will not be re-imposed in the autumn, see details COVID-19 Update: The Great Gradual Reopening (...in April), 25 February. The industry heavy sectors have performed well into the start of the year, illustrated for example by the very strong German PMI manufacturing at 60.7 for February, while the services are still suffering. Notably the export and industry heavy sectors are benefitting from a positive global environment, notably from China. Looking ahead, strong optimism is visible among the businesses about the economic expectations in 6m time, but the current situat ion is still weak.

This is also illustrated by weak retail sales in Europe. For example, German retail sales fell 4.5% from December to January, which followed a drop of 9.1% in December. The decrease is foremost due to the partial retail closure since mid- December. Thus, sales of non-food sank 16.4 percent.

Italian politics have calmed since the forming of the Draghi Cabinet on the 13th of February with the former ECB president Mario Draghi as head of government. His first priorities have been the COVID-19 situation and rollout of vaccines and he will only later focus on structural issues. Importantly, on the EU political scene, Draghi will certainly form a strong pro-EU approach with a pragmatic approach to strike the deals. M arkets have reacted quite p ositively to Draghi’s ap p ointment and are currently some 20bp lower than prior to his appointment.

The big story on the ECB front in February has been the rise in the long-dated yields with 10Y Bund increasing from -0.50% to -0.33% in February, after a small retracement by the end of the month. Real yields rose even more dramatically mostly due rising nominal yields after inflation expectations had risen up to the middle of January. With ECB recently linking the real rate to the monetary policy stance, this has the potential to withdraw monetary stimuli effect . However, we expect the ECB ultimately to use the flexibility within the PEPP envelope, yet the data released so far does not point to a pickup in purchase pace. ECB's Lagarde and other governing council members have announced that the bank is closely monitoring the rise in longer-dated yields.

The February HICP headline inflation came in at 0.88%, virtually unchanged from 0.87%. Core inflation fell back by 0.31pp to 1.10% as base effects fell out (low prices from last year around the first lockdowns). All in all, the euro area inflation pickup is still transitory and we expect high volatility in the coming months’ inflation figures due to base effects.

