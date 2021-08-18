As geopolitical tensions rise in the recent headlines regarding the US, Taliban, and Afghanistan, there has been an increase in capital flow into safe-haven currencies and commodities. Recently, the US froze nearly $9.5 billion worth of assets belonging to Afghanistan’s central bank to prohibit the Taliban from accessing the assets. As President Biden supports the American troops’ evacuation from Afghanistan, the US lawmakers hold an opposed sentiment. The lawmakers argue that the soldiers should remain in the country until the US citizens and Afghan allies successfully and safely flee from the Taliban. The officials from the Pentagon have confirmed the airport in Kabul would be held securely by the American troops until the end of the month. After that, however, they must receive the orders to keep the airport secure any longer from the President.

Similarly, UK’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, decided to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and is receiving backlash from members of his party. Members of the Conservative Party will be holding an emergency meeting on Wednesday at 9 a.m. where Boris Johnson is expected to address the House of Commons and encounter scrutiny following his statement last month where he stated Taliban would not be able to claim victory. However, the group was quickly able to take control of the capital of Afghanistan, along with many other essential parts of the country.

Investors were on the sidelines as they awaited more economic data supporting a global economic recovery. For the short term, there were also signs of capital flows into risk currencies once again, showing investor optimism. However, as geopolitical tensions and concerns surrounding new variants of the virus rise, many investors have reverted to safe-haven currencies (JPY) and commodities such as Gold.