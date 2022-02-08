Lower-than-expected US January CPI data will continue to fuel gold up

From a fundamental analysis, after the Fed started tapering its bond purchases, the price of gold has been depressed by tightening expectations, as rising real interest rates are expected to depress the price of gold. But when we turn our perspective to the daily chart, we will find that the price lows have been rising.

The main reason for gold's continued oscillation at the daily level is that the turn of the central bank's monetary policy runs the risk of triggering unanticipated risks. As a safe-haven asset, gold will probably receive increased attention from investors. If future interest rate hikes and tapering remain unable to reduce inflation, it will likely further push the gold price higher.

And from the 1-hour chart, we still need to pay attention to the resistance of the 1825-1830 area, and only by breaking through this area, we can expect gold will go further higher.

Meanwhile, investors need to pay close attention to the U.S. January CPI data. The current expectation of a year-on-year increase of 7.3% is a relatively high figure, and the market is worried about the early release of sentiment. Hence, the bullish view of gold is likely to heat up again.