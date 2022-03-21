Asia Market Update: Lower equity trading session amid Japan holiday; CN property developers in focus; Evergrande and units halted for undisclosed reason; Crude Oil FUTs extend gain.
General trend
- Reportedly output of Saudi Arabia’s oil refinery in Jazan has dropped momentarily after an attack by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia; The shortfall said to be compensated for from stockpiles – press.
- China left loan prime rates unchanged (as expected); some analysts see further policy easing in the future.
- Companies resume operations in Shenzhen [Foxconn, Unimicron].
- Hong Kong Chief Exec Lam: To keep most coronavirus measures through Apr 20.
- Australia announced ban on exports of various metals and ores to Russia [including alumina and aluminum].
- Equity markets are generally off of the best levels.
- Hang Seng has remained volatile; TECH index erased over 3% gain.
- CN/HK Property Developers in focus [Evergrande, Guangzhou R&F, Logan, Ronshine China, Shinsun Holdings]; Mainland Properties index drops by >2.5%.
- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading flat.
- S&P ASX 200 weighed down by Financials.
- PBOC to sell CNY5.0B in 6-month bills in Hong Kong on Mar 22.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.1%.
- (AU) Australia sells A$400M v A$400M indicated in 3.25% Jun 2039 bonds; Avg Yield: 2.8566%; bid-to-cover 2.26x.
- (AU) Australia Trade Min Tehan: Experience shows that China's economic coercion doesn't work, dialogue is a much better approach to resolving issues.
- (NZ) NZIER guides 2022-2023 GDP +3.6% (prior 4.6%), sees 2023/24 GDP at 2.7% (prior 2.4%).
- (NZ) New Zealand Feb Trade Balance (NZ$): -0.39B v -1.08B prior.
- (NZ) New Zealand Feb Credit Card Spending M/M: -2.6% v +0.7% prior; Y/Y: 1.0% v 5.5% prior.
- (NZ) Kiwibank Commentary: RBNZ to avoid large rate hikes due to risk of recession, to stick with 25bps rate moves.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 closed for holiday.
- (IN) Japan PM Kishida: Have agreed to invest ¥5T ($42B) in India over the next 5 years (Mar 19th).
- (JP) Japan’s Foreign Min Hayashi said to have spoken to head of UAE state energy firm Adnoc and asking for an increase of oil exports - financial press.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.4%.
- (KR) South Korea Mar 1-20th Exports Y/Y: 10.1% v 13.1% prior; Imports Y/Y: 18.9% v 12.9% prior.
- (KR) IMF Director Rhee being speculated as the nominee for Bank Of Korea Gov, to replace BOK Gov Lee whose term ends Mar 31st.
- (KR) South Korea has seized KRW150B in 'unfair' profits, relates to special real estate probe - South Korea press.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +1.9%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.1%.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3677 v 6.3425 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY30B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY30B prior; Net inject CNY20B v Net inject CNY20B prior.
- (CN) China Securities Journal: Reiterates investors should not be concerned by monetary tightening by the US Fed; China is determined to use monetary and fiscal policies to meet the 2022 GDP growth target [~5.5%].
- (CN) China PBOC monthly loan prime rate (LPR) setting: Leaves both 1-year and 5-year rates.
- (CN) China Sec Journal: China companies have announces CNY10.0B in share buybacks.
- (CN) On Saturday China reported first COVID deaths in over 1 year; two people died in Jilin - Chinese (press).
- (CN) China has called for stable farm production amid COVID controls - financial press.
- (CN) Shanghai Govt: to keep certain regions locked down for additional time for additional testing; More coronavirus cases found in certain 'risky' regions.
- (CN) China Huaxin said to deny report related to client and money laundering.
- (HK) Hong Kong expected to remove bans on flights from 9 countries beginning in Apr, to also shorten arrivals quarantine period prior to Apr 21 - SCMP.
- (CN) Follow Up: Shenzhen, China resumes normal business operations as of today (following covid shutdown).
- (HK) Hong Kong Chief Exec Lam: To keep most coronavirus measure through Apr 20; Flight ban on 9 countries not necessary.
- (HK) Hong Kong expected to talk with hotels on increasing rooms for quarantine - Press.
Other
- Foxconn (2354. TW) Resumes normal China ops on Mar 21st.
North America
- (US) Said that the US has sent Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia in the last month - Press.
- (US) President Biden to hold a call with Germany Chancellor Scholz, France President Macron, Italy PM Draghi, and UK PM Johnson at 11:00ET.
- (US) White House: President Biden to travel to Poland on Mar 25 (Fri), to hold bilateral meeting with Poland President Duda.
- UBER According to a survey, ~15% of Rideshare drivers have quit driving due to gas prices and ~40% are driving fewer hours - Press.
- (US) Treasury Sec Yellen to meet with CEOS on Mar 21 on Russia's response to sanctions.
Europe
- (UK) Mar Rightmove House Prices M/M: % v 2.3% prior; Y/Y: 10.4% v 9.5% prior.
- (UR) Russia Defense Min: Ukraine has until early hours of Mar 21st to give its answer on surrendering Mariupol.
- (UR) Ukraine Dep PM Vereshchuk: This is no question of surrendering Mariupol - Ukraine Press.
- (EU) ECB's De Guindos (Spain): See no signs of second round effects; Do not see Euro area heading toward stagflation.
- (UR) Turkey Foreign Min Cavusoglu: We see that Russia and Ukraine are close to an agreement; Have almost reached consensus on a neutral Ukraine with no plans for NATO, security guarantees for Ukraine and its demilitarization and denazification.
- (IR) Iran Oil Min: will make efforts to raise Iran's oil and condensates exports to 1.4M bpd as laid out in the Parliament's annual state budget (from current 1.2M bpd) (Mar 19th).
- (UK) PM Johnson: We are going to make big bets on nuclear power (Mar 19th).
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, closed, ASX 200 -0.2% , Hang Seng -0.8%; Shanghai Composite -0.6% ; Kospi -0.7%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.4%; Nasdaq100 -0.5%, Dax -1.2%; FTSE100 -0.8%.
- EUR 1.1062-1.1037 ; JPY 119.30-119.09 ; AUD 0.7463-0.7383 ;NZD 0.6924-0.6888.
- Gold -0.1% at $1,927/oz; Crude Oil +3.4% at $106.58/brl; Copper -1.2% at $4.6628/lb.
