Worry about the Fed trajectory with a splash of geopolitical tension around Russia and the Ukraine. That’s the headline right now. This has been driving the latest acceleration of risk off flow in markets. Indeed, we did see a sharp recovery rally in US equities.
EUR/USD stays pressured towards 1.1300 as USD cheers risk-off mood
EUR/USD remains on the back foot near 1.1300, two-week lows. Market sentiment remains sour, as Russia-Ukraine worries join pre-Fed anxiety. Treasury yields pause four-day downtrend while the dollar stays underpinned amid risk-off trading. US CB Consumer Confidence awaited ahead of Fed.
GBP/USD is testing critical hourly support
GBP/USD is holding tight in somewhat bearish territory below 1.35 the figure. Sterling dropped on Monday to its lowest in three weeks versus the US dollar, with traders moving out of risk and into safe havens due to the expectations of Fed tightening and escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Gold consolidates near $1,840, downside seems limited amid risk-off
Gold stays firmer around intraday high as bulls brace for yearly resistance break. Firmer inflation expectations add to the fears of hawkish Fed, US CB Consumer Confidence eyed.
Bitcoin finds buyers despite new six-month and 2022 lows, BTC relief rally on deck
Bitcoin price collapses almost 10% on Monday but recovers the entirety of that loss to close in the green. Downside risks remain, but a corrective move higher is beginning.
Make or break Fed week
It could be a make or break week for the markets, with the Fed meeting tomorrow, big tech earnings, and ongoing tensions on the Ukraine/Russia border.