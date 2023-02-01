A gloomy tone hangs over markets this afternoon, with hours to go until the Fed decision and some crucial earnings from Meta, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Indices drop back ahead of Fed meeting

“The second half of the week’s action-packed schedule has provided a reason for investors to take risk off the table, as they await the Fed decision, and then the other major data that will follow on Thursday and Friday. Caution is the watchword today, and could well be the case tomorrow and Friday too. A hawkish Fed and poor tech numbers on Friday would be a decent catalyst for a rout in stocks, while the bulls will be hoping for good news on which to pin a fresh rally.”

Meta stock steady before earnings

“Those with the bravery or sheer blind luck to have bought Meta in early November will have been the beneficiaries of a 70% surge. But with an awful lot of good news now baked in, tonight’s Q4 earnings will need to be accompanied by a very confident outlook if we are to avoid a lingering sense of disappointment. Having started to ‘like’ the Facebook owner at the end of 2022, will these earnings mark a change in investor status to ‘it’s complicated’.