A gloomy tone hangs over markets this afternoon, with hours to go until the Fed decision and some crucial earnings from Meta, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Indices drop back ahead of Fed meeting
“The second half of the week’s action-packed schedule has provided a reason for investors to take risk off the table, as they await the Fed decision, and then the other major data that will follow on Thursday and Friday. Caution is the watchword today, and could well be the case tomorrow and Friday too. A hawkish Fed and poor tech numbers on Friday would be a decent catalyst for a rout in stocks, while the bulls will be hoping for good news on which to pin a fresh rally.”
Meta stock steady before earnings
“Those with the bravery or sheer blind luck to have bought Meta in early November will have been the beneficiaries of a 70% surge. But with an awful lot of good news now baked in, tonight’s Q4 earnings will need to be accompanied by a very confident outlook if we are to avoid a lingering sense of disappointment. Having started to ‘like’ the Facebook owner at the end of 2022, will these earnings mark a change in investor status to ‘it’s complicated’.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
