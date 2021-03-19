Stocks are finishing the week with losses, although they have bounced back from the depths as dip buyers find themselves tempted once again.
Stock markets are recovering from the lows of the session as the week heads to a close, after the sudden bout of volatility yesterday that seemed to point to a renewed selloff. The atmosphere has calmed noticeably, despite the overall tone of losses still seen across most markets today (although the small gains for the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Russell 2000 indicate a relatively broad-based recovery). Banks on both sides of the Atlantic fell as the Fed indicated it would let looser capital rules expire as expected at the end of the month, with UK names suffering in a general retreat from financial stocks after a very good run higher on expectations of higher yields in the future.
Oil and energy stocks have supported US indices this afternoon after crude prices picked up some gains following on from the miserable session for the commodity yesterday on fears that the rise in US stockpiles, coupled with a stronger dollar, would remove many of the reasons to have been long crude oil since November. Risk assets are rounding out the week on a stronger note than many would have expected yesterday, when it seemed like an avalanche of selling was about to develop, but with a mostly empty calendar next week they might find it hard to sustain these gains for much longer.
