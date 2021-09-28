The stumble in equity markets has turned into something more substantial, as indices move deep into the red.
- Higher bond yields hit growth names
- Fear of inflation boosted by rising oil prices
- Rate hikes another reason for concern
The prospect of higher energy prices, fuelling inflation, and rises in bond yields that appear to be pre-empting tighter monetary policy by central banks, have prompted widespread selling across global stock markets. As yesterday, it is the highly-valued growth stocks that have taken the brunt of the selling, as investors fret that a lower growth, tighter policy environment will hurt these previous star performers, but overall there are few safe havens in stock markets this afternoon. Investors are apparently eager to move back out of stocks, almost as eager as they were to move back into them last week. Undoubtedly, some of the fabled month/quarter-end movements have a part to play here, fund managers being keen to book some profits as Q3 draws to a close. This suggests we have some more volatility to come over the rest of the week.
Meanwhile, the surge in oil prices has plenty worried that the global economy is already being made to slow down even without intervention from central bankers. While prices have come off today’s highs, the return to the highs of the summer (or above them, in Brent’s case) has caused widespread concerns. UK consumers have already taken a hit thanks to higher energy prices, but rising fuel costs are another major threat to consumer spending, and are not something easily fixed by a rate rise or two.
